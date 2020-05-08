Is it a square, a circle, or a squircle? None of them are the new designs to customize the shape of the icons. These arrive in the latest Developer Preview for Android 11, though so far these customization options are exclusive to Pixel phones.

If you are tired of the usual forms, Android 11 DP4 adds two new forms to those that were already present in previous versions. These new ways are kind of hexagonal polygon and a quatrefoil like the one in the previous screenshot.

More shapes for icons

With Android Oreo came adaptive icons, which can adapt almost any shape that the system or the launcher stipulates. The possibilities are enormous, although in most cases you are offered the same shapes as always: square, circle, tear, square with rounded corners and squircle.

These shapes have become somewhat of the standard in icon customization for Android, although the fourth Developer Preview of Android 11 adds two new somewhat peculiar forms: a six-sided polygon and a quatrefoil.

The two new ways (on the right)

There is nothing written about tastes, although the truth is that these forms are at least curious. The way to choose these shapes is integrated into the customization options Pixel Themes, originally available only for Pixel devices.

Customization options are always welcome, although remember that ** Android 11 is not yet a beta **, so everything can happen before the final version: from the addition of new forms until the new ones disappear . We will know, hopefully, sometime in the third quarter of the year, when the final version is released.

