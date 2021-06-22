More scenes of the villainous Taskmaster in the new Black Widow featurette

The promotional campaign for “Black Widow” does not diminish, and it is that in a matter of just over two weeks the film will be released in theaters and on Disney + with Premium Access. This promotion leaves us two new videos.

First we have a short spot, not very revealed but that some scene leaves us. After various scenes starring Alexi Shostakov (Red Guardian) with the “girls” Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova, and repeating some scenes already seen in the past, we have some very quick flashes of the villain Tasmakster.

Along with this spot comes something more interesting, a video behind the scenes shared by Marvel itself on Twitter and that we can also see on the website synchronybank.com/hero/. This includes statements by actresses Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, actor David Harbor, director Cate Shortland or a producer, along with several new scenes from the film itself. Among that new material we have a scene in which Nat and Pugh run in a subway and Taskmaster looking for them (for those who like leaks they will give a lot of value to some of these scenes).

In the video, Johansson shared that the fights in “Black Widow” are “all hand-to-hand combat,” while Florence Pugh jokingly says it’s “the best way to get to know someone pretty quickly.”

Just a Spy ❌ Avenger ✅ Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow arrives July 9. Tickets and pre-orders available now. https://t.co/cWeQKLS0qL pic.twitter.com/fmYbyk2F5W – Black Widow (@theblackwidow) June 22, 2021