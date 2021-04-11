More Rumored Characters for The Book of Boba Fett

While the other day there was a rumor that Din Djarin would drop by for “The Book of Boba Fett”, the new Star Wars series on Disney + that was born in “The Mandalorian”, now we get more details from the same source that comment on more names that we would see in the solo adventures of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett.

According to Cinelinx reporter Jordan Maison, Greef Karga, Migs Mayfel and Cobb Vanth would return for the series, assuming the return of actors Carl Weathers, Bill Burr and Timothy Olyphant respectively. However, Maison clarifies that it has only received confirmation from one source, so we have to continue taking it as a rumor, obviously.

If true, it will continue with its peculiar arcs after “The Mandalorian.” In the case of Karga, we saw him for the last time in Nevarro, where he is in charge of keeping the peace with Cara Dune (although we already know that we will not see more of this character after the latest controversies with Gina Carano) while Mayfeld was released by Djarin after completing his mission to help locate Grogu. Finally, Vanth is the easiest to appear in the Boba Fett series since he is already on Tatooine protecting a small town. In this case, Vanth was the one who handed over Fett’s armor to Djarin, so it would be interesting to see how those two characters interact.

There is still no official release date for “The Book of Boba Fett” but it is expected to arrive later this year. It will feature the return of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand.

Via information | Kessel Run Transmissions