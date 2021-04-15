more robustness for the pick-up

For many users, pick-ups are still a more than valid option due to their off-road capabilities and his vocation for work. The Ford Ranger is a benchmark in the segment and now wants to gain customer appeal with the launch of two new limited editions. One of them is the Ford Ranger Wolftrak, which brings out its most intrepid and robust character, without compromising other important aspects such as comfort or attractiveness.

This model that will go on sale in Europe from the month of October, is based on the XLT trim of the Ranger and is available on the double cab body. This Wolftrak can only be chosen with the mechanics 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel with its 170 hp power. You can choose between a six-speed manual gearbox and a ten-speed automatic transmission. What comes by default is four-wheel drive.

Ranger’s selectable all-wheel drive system features an electronically locking rear differential, further enhancing its off-road capabilities. It also comes with off-road tires to handle all kinds of conditions. It will be the perfect ally for professionals thanks to its payload of one ton or its towing capacity of up to 3,500 kg. Optionally, its equipment can be completed with a manual load cover or with an Aeroklas full load awning, both in matt black.

Also optionally (comes standard on the Stormtrak), you can benefit from the Power Roller Shutter. It is a system that allows you to open or close a curtain that covers the cargo area electrically, from the key fob, from the inside or from the buttons on this surface. It has sensors to prevent the user’s fingers from being caught or damaging the load.

The Ford Ranger Wolftrak differs from the rest of the range thanks to details such as the sports bar at the rear or the body color Conquer Gray (also available in Sea Gray). There are also contrasting details in matt black present on the grille, the underbody protection, the 17-inch wheels or the sill covers. Inside receives the special edition badge at various points and specific floor mats. Complete equipment is standard, including the SYNC 3 multimedia system with an 8-inch touch screen.

Photo gallery:

Photos