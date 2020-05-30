After having campaigned heavily for his version to be exhibited, the director got Warner Bros to release his ‘Justice League’ cut, so Snyder will receive a large amount of money to finish the missing scenes, so Commissioner Gordon could have bigger scenes in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’.

As we know, JK Simmons was the actor chosen to impersonate Commissioner Gordon in ‘Justice League’, so now that Snyder will finish recording his version, the actor hopes that the director will call him to star in new sequences, or that the scenes in which he participated and were removed from the final cut of Whedon will be exhibited.

In a recent interview, Simmons spoke about his involvement in the Snyder cut and expressed that he still does not know if there will be more scenes from Gordon. “I spoke to Zack and yes, he had to ask everyone for permission to do that, for everyone, I mean the cast, we spoke a few times and I don’t know if there will be more from Commissioner Gordon. There’s a little more to what we recorded that wasn’t in the first cut. So I do not know. I am waiting anxiously like all the fans, ”said the actor.

While, Commissioner Gordon’s character seems to be lost in the presence of the heroes, the truth is that he is a relevant character in the history of Batman, so we hope that Snyder will give him the importance he deserves and give him new sequences or at least I revealed the scenes that were left out of the first version of the film.

With this participation, Simmons has joined the prestigious club of actors who have played Gordon, as is the case of Gary Oldman in the Nolan trilogy, Benjamin McKenzie in the ‘Gotham’ series and soon Jeffrey Wright in Ree The Batman ’by Matt Reeves.

That is how Commissioner Gordon could be more relevant in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, since the director has expressed that in the version of Joss Whedon only 25% of the shots he had taken were used, so there is a lot of material that the public does not know.