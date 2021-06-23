More rains are expected for today in CDMX and the State of Mexico

MEXICO CITY

The National Water Commission (Conagua) announced that heavy rains are forecast for today in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Morelos and six other states.

The agency added that the rains may be accompanied by thunderstorms, strong winds and possible hail fall.

For the Valley of Mexico, a cool environment and drizzles are expected in the morning, cloudy skies during the day, with heavy rains, electric shocks and possible hail fall in Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

To this is added the component wind of 10 to 20 kilometers per hour.

In Mexico City, a minimum temperature of 13 to 15 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 22 to 24 degrees Celsius is estimated.

For Toluca in the State of Mexico, the minimum temperature will be from 8 to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum from 20 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Excellent Wednesday! Today we will have #warm atmosphere and #cloudy sky in Mexico City. In the afternoon and evening, # generalized rains, #snowns and #storms are forecast. Temperature max. 24 ° C, min. 16 ° C. # Prevention is Our Force pic.twitter.com/J4bDqB1dzC – Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) June 23, 2021

