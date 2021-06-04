More radars in the city so that the new speed limits are respected | Motor

The Road Safety Prosecutor has requested that the presence of radars be reinforced to ensure that the new speed limits in the city are respected

“We are not in favor of imposing it on the basis of police and radars, but of convincing,” said the general director of Traffic, Pere Navarro, in a digital meeting on cities at 30 km / h. But it seems that his opinion is not shared by the Road Safety prosecutor who has requested more radars to ensure new city speed limits are respected.

The Road Safety Prosecutor’s Office has sent an official letter to local and regional traffic managers to promote the operation of the speed cameras in urban areas with the aim of implementing the 30 km / h speed limit on one-way streets. Remember that, in the city, traffic regulation is a municipal responsibility, hence these radars do not appear on the DGT list.

More radars, more breathalyzer checks and more crowded

At a press conference, Bartolomé Vargas, Road Safety prosecutor, has asked that the presence of radars on urban roads and that the breathalyzer checks and the criminal prosecution of driving under the influence of alcohol on all roads, that is, more crowded with traffic. In this sense, his proposal is that an investigation be opened not only when the rate of 0.6 milligrams of alcohol per liter expired, which is what the law requires, is exceeded, but also when there is a lower rate (between 0.6 and 0.4) and in cases where there is abnormal conduction.

Vargas has also announced that the prosecutor’s office he leads is working on a “sanctioning strategy” aimed at the use of applications that report the presence of controls, especially those for alcohol and drugs. In the office, he asks the local police for information about the apps “that disturb the operation of the speed and alcohol controls”, especially the latter.

The Road Safety prosecutor justifies his proposal by ensuring that accident rates are higher than traffic flows and recalls that 30% of traffic accidents are due to speeding and 25% to alcohol intake.

Local police will have to report how many radars they place

On May 11, the new city speed limits came into force, imposing, among others, a maximum of 30 km / h on one-way roads. According to the DGT, the measure affects between 60 and 70% of the streets in Spain, and aims to make cities more humane, healthy and safe.

The modification of the Traffic Regulations also establishes a speed limit in urban centers of 20 km / h on roads that have a single carriageway and sidewalk platform and 50 km / h on those with two or more lanes in each direction.

The prosecutor recalled that the limitation to 30 km / h is not an “occurrence of Spain” but an international proposal that is linked to a city ​​model in which they can coexist cars, cyclists and pedestrians. He stressed that this measure will not be effective if “radar controls, especially mobile phones,” are not increased, and he hopes that the municipalities will do so progressively.

At the request of the prosecution, from now on the urban police must inform the delegated prosecutors monthly of the number of controls that are deployed in the territory in which they exercise their powers, so that the Public Prosecutor’s Office can expose the appropriate sanctions.

This article was published in Autobild by Noelia López.