More professions are fulfilled, the end of the world according to Dark and Nostradamus | INSTAGRAM

Let’s remember that just a few days ago we learned that the world-famous astrologer Nostradamus and the popular German Netflix series: Dark, have more in common than you could imagine, since a great prophecy has related them lately.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

So the faithful fans of the series hope that the date of an alleged « Apocalypse », which has appeared on constant occasions on social networks, is only part of a curious coincidence.

The Chernobyl accident has been the largest nuclear catastrophe in human history, and the fires of the spring of 2020 show that its history is not yet closed. https://t.co/LsMLkXeKnS – The World Order – EOM (@elOrdenMundial)

June 7, 2020

Some of the creepy prophecies of the famous fortune teller Nostradamus warned to be fulfilled in 2020, now adds a popular series, Dark, which emphasizes these predictions accompanied by a frightening number, something that very few people really believe: The day the world ends.

You may also be interested: Alba Flores confessed something super important about the new season of La Casa de Papel

Dark has shown us countless times that it is not an ordinary series at all, it has managed to gain great popularity among the users of the platform, who assure that some of the scenes prophesy the Apocalypse that will occur in 2020 due to a nuclear accident and not because of A virus.

Despite the different prophecies that have accompanied us over several centuries, no one would have imagined that chaos would definitely take hold of the year 2020, in which, currently, we are immersed in uncertainty before different events out of control.

Read also: More police programs canceled: A&E cancels reality show Live PD

So in the face of the new global crisis the world is going through, a situation unprecedented in modern history, there is no shortage of conspiracy theories to which many people dedicate much of the free time they currently have due to confinement.

So, without a doubt, one of the ones that created the most mystery and a few believers affirm that it is the absolute truth, have been the prophecies of the French doctor and soothsayer known as « Nostradamus », also called as « Prophet of Calamities «

The one that talks about the Apocalypse, a topic that also occupied interest recently due to the German series, which reveals that on June 27, 2020, the world supposedly comes to an end, for its part, the pythonist warned that in the 2020 there would be a natural disaster: many fires, high temperatures in Europe and earthquakes in the New World in mid-June.

However, the big difference is that in Dark, the end comes supposedly from a nuclear disaster and not from a natural cause.

On the other hand, the recent events of the Chernobyl fires have the world on full alert, as it has been shown that radiation levels have risen sharply due to this disaster.

In the meantime, this keeps fans of the series even more eager to see the upcoming season and final season, which will just premiere on the supposed prophetic date in one of the scenes.

Could these facts really be a powerful warning? Or is it just a huge coincidence? We may not know exactly, but the facts and events are present today, we can do nothing but stay alert.