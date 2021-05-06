More progress is needed in US labor market before Fed thinks about reducing support: Mester

(Reuters) – The United States economy is rebounding faster than many monetary authorities expected, but “a broad recovery is taking longer to achieve” and more advances in the labor market will be needed before the conditions of the The Federal Reserve to reduce its broad support, the Cleveland Fed chief said Wednesday.

The unemployment rate could fall to 4.5% or less this year and GDP growth is likely to be in the “6 to 7 percent range,” Loretta Mester said, in remarks prepared to give the Boston Economic Club.

“My positive baseline outlook depends on sound monetary policy, which, in my opinion, will need to be very expansionary for some time to support a broader recovery,” he said.

