More problems for Shakira and other singers, authors of their songs ask for better remuneration

More than 2,000 composers and artists, including songwriters who have performed Shakira, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith, have signed an open letter addressed to record companies to demand a fairer remuneration.

A topic that reaches 100,000 reproductions in a “streaming” service does not cover “the price of a coffee” for its author, indicates the letter, which emphasizes that “The record industry has seen a huge boost in revenue, but the profits for songwriters have plummeted.”

Among the signatories of the text are Autumn Rowe, who has written songs for Dua Lipa, Kylie, and The Saturdays; Jimmy Napes, author of songs by Sam Smith, Madonna, Stormzy and Taylor Swift, or Steve Mac, theme creator for Shakira, Ed Sheeran, One Direction and Calvin Harris.

The initiative has been promoted by the British association of professional musicians The Ivors Academy. The authors ask that songwriters who do not participate in the recording receive a minimum of four percentage points of the net income accumulated by the song.

They also require that a composer who works with a performer to develop their repertoire be paid a salary of at least $ 104 per day. “We need a sustainable compensation model for music authors that reduces the risk of composers leaving the business or having to look for a second job“Says the letter.

“We all know how much it depends on the composers, not only in terms of songs, but also in terms of inspiration and development in the context of the contemporary music industry (…) These creators assume a huge personal and professional investment with each artist that is knocking at your door ”, the authors add in their letter.

