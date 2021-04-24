More private radars camouflaged in private cars

Radars installed in private vehicles. Yes, the practice already exists and we will tell you how they are fined and how much these types of private drivers charge.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

April 23, 2021 (11:20 CET)

This is how private radars camouflaged in private cars work and fine

In recent years we have seen the implementation of multi-lane radars, of the appearance of drones and even dubious practices to catch drivers who exceed speed limits, like this police patrol hidden between two buses that, in addition, covered a limit sign at 30 km /h. But what we never expected to see were private radars camouflaged in private cars.

A few years ago we already anticipate you that this new type of controls was being tested in France. The idea was to install speed control radars in private vehicles so that they controlled that drivers did not break speed limits and, at the same time, that offenders did not detect these mobile radars at a glance.

Now we know that France has given the green light to this project and that in 2023 it hopes to have this type of private vehicles with radar distributed throughout the territory. Until now, they had been in operation in the Normandy and Brittany regions but, after seeing the results, this measure will be extended to another eight regions with 200 vehicles chosen to perform this function. In the next two years they hope to have the entire territory covered with a total of 450 vehicles private with radar, as EFE points out.

To carry out this function, the French Government will put out a tender to which companies will be able to apply, with budgets for pay each driver 1,500 euros per month with six-hour working days. During this time, the driver will have to travel hundreds of kilometers on previously marked routes marked by their high accident rate. The monthly amount will not depend on the number of fines imposed.

As we say, the objective of this measure is prevent violators from stopping and avoiding mobile radars when seen from a distance, but it will also serve to free part of the agents from this type of task and, therefore, allow them to focus on other surveillance tasks, such as drug and alcohol control.