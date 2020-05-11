We have been with MIUI 12 for a few weeks since Xiaomi presented its new version of the custom layer. At the moment it is only found in China, but some adaptations are already available, such as those of Xiaomi.eu. And it is just what we have done: we tested MIUI 12 on the latest ROM available for the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. The feelings are very positive.

The update cycle is an eternal loop: it is enough for the mobiles to be updated for Google to start testing a new Android version. Not only that, manufacturers also update their phones with their own software, which is called a ‘layer’. MIUI is one of the most popular and one of the ones that evolve the most with each new version. We have verified it: the jump with MIUI 12 is notorious, especially in terms of graphics and privacy; in addition to the emphasis placed on almost every aspect of the coat.

It is not a huge aesthetic leap, but it is notorious

The mobile that we have used as the basis for this article is the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or Xiaomi CC9 Pro, its name in China. Before installing MIUI 12, after the relevant bootloader unlock, the phone had a stable Global ROM with MIUI 11 based on Android 9. To update it we have used the latest suitable ROM from Xiaomi.eu, the adaptation of the Chinese beta to which a Cleaning of software and almost complete translation of menus, including Spanish (great team work). The result is a perfectly functional mobile phone that we have not found noticeable errors, at least during the two days that we have been with the ROM.

After the installation process, which always involves certain risks (we had to perform several deletions to the phone because MIUI 12 refused to start the first time), the system works much better than we expected. Very well adapted to international use thanks to the enormous work of Xiaomi.eu and with integrated Google services and apps: the phone is super fluid with MIUI 12, right from the initial start-up of the system and its configuration.

Animation when uninstalling applications from MIUI 12 launcher

The cleaner aesthetic is notorious, the animations in the jump between apps, unlocking or launching menus are also appreciated: these animations are longer than in MIUI 11, but also faster. Handling the phone is a slightly more visual experience.

MIUI 12 quick settings debut the ‘Control center’, large management buttons with vital information at a glance, such as WiFi, data and Bluetooth. There is no doubt: Xiaomi has been inspired by iOS for its new control center, but the truth is that it looks good. The icons are perhaps somewhat large by default, although they can be customized to some extent (also the order).

The aesthetic aspect is somewhat more minimalist, much more modern and also more refined

Dark mode evolves with MIUI 12: it is much more stable, it is applied on all applications (even if they do not have a dark theme, with sometimes dubious results), the wallpaper can be adjusted to lighting and the contrast and Font size. The result is not too much better than in MIUI 11, but the effort of the brand is appreciated in the consistency of the entire layer. And having the option to force the dark aspect in all apps is positive, it can even be applied application by application.

All included apps receive aesthetic enhancements to suit MIUI 12 style. From Launcher to Weather app: the style is more modern, more natural and, as we remarked before, loaded with animations. An enormous evolution is not appreciated, but the greatest graphic refinement is evident.

Spy on everything apps do

If the aesthetic advance is noticed without becoming excessive, the opposite occurs with privacy: MIUI 12 keeps an eye on everything that the applications do in order to communicate it to the user. And everything is not a saying: rare is the time that, when you turn on the screen, no notifications appear alerting that this or that application accessed the contacts or opened by itself at that time. The layer even allows you to keep track of everything that has happened on the phone. It is the so-called ‘App behavior’ or application behavior.

The new section called ‘Privacy protection allows you to manage everything that applications do and how they use our personal data. Status of permissions to know what apps have access to, possibility of associating high-risk notifications by application, complete access log, single-use permissions to protect ourselves against abusive software and all a detailed configuration of said permissions with the applications that have access to them and the option to restrict their passage. It is quite complex for all the options it offers, but also very complete.

MIUI 12 creates a fake device ID by default

In addition to the registries, permissions and alert notifications, MIUI 12 allows to protect the identification of the devices thanks to Virtual ID, a false ID that hides the real one from the applications. It is a great step in privacy that should protect one of the values ​​that the most demanded apps to track users, the device ID.

Floating windows and app interleaving gesture

The interface has evolved in aesthetics and animations, as we said before. And MIUI 12 is not alone in the graphic aspect since it has taken advantage of multiply the possibilities of multitasking thanks to the new option of floating windows. They can be created from the ‘Floating windows’ option in the menu of last opened apps (or from the icon when holding an app in the last apps menu), also by dragging down notifications. This last option is not easy to do, it takes a lot of practice to get it out. Of course, only a floating app is allowed.

Interleaving gesture between applications

MIUI 12 keeps Android 10’s navigation gestures apart from offering the typical back, start buttons and latest open apps. Through gestures we can manage the entire system. And the jump between applications making an inverted ‘U’ from the bottom of the screen. It is a very practical gesture that, once internalized, greatly facilitates the use of the cape.

Customizing the MIUI 12 default launcher gains many more options. And a ‘Lite’ version is introduced, especially for those who want a simple-looking mobile

The interface feels much more mature, also more complete. MIUI 12 renews the Launcher, includes default app drawer, allows you to customize the background of said drawer or the size of the desktop icons, for example. In addition, MIUI 12 includes a ‘Lite’ version of the launcher for those looking for a more ‘basic’ look for your phone. Said launcher offers bigger icons and more readability.

MIUI 12: a renewal that looks and feels great

We really wanted to try MIUI 12 and the truth is that we have not been disappointed: the new interface looks much more attractive, it is also more pleasing to the eye and more fun. After all, and since we are going to constantly interact with the phone, what less than This looks good, is customizable and includes countless extra options. Well, MIUI 12 meets all these premises. And it goes further.

The experience using MIUI 12 compared to MIUI 11 has been somewhat more fluid, also more striking. With the version jump we have seen lower battery consumption, although surely it is not only thanks to the layer: finally having Android 10 on the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is a joy (Xiaomi has not yet officially updated it). And the excellent privacy control puts the cherry on top of a system that lets itself be managed more deeply than Android 10 offers by default. All despite being quite messy to exercise complete control over said privacy.

Considering that MIUI 12 is still in beta, and that the test has been done on an unofficial ROM (the firmware is as modified by Xiaomi.eu), the sensations could not have been better. You can see the great work of Xiaomi on her cape, also the effort put into privacy. Now all that remains is for it to reach the brand’s mobiles in a stable way, starting with China. And also to the global ones: next May 19 is the date chosen by MIUI for unveil version 12 internationally.