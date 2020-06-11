Over the past 15 years, a host of new space watchers, known as Lantern Corps, have been introduced into the DC Universe, giving a sizable number of colorful allies and enemies while protecting the cosmos, although a new one has arrived, Gold Lantern is the Green Lantern of the future.

From the dreaded Sinestro Corps, often in direct opposition to the Green Lanterns, even the recently introduced Ultraviolet Lanterns on the pages of the ‘Justice League’ comics.

In the 31st century the ‘Legion of Superheroes’ has shown that the latest Lantern Corps is as heroic as the Blue and Green Lanterns.

In ‘Legion of Super-Heroes # 6’, it was shown that Gold Lantern is the Green Lantern of the future, who helps DC heroes change the trend and join Superboy and his futuristic friends in battle.

While facing Qrot, Superboy discovers that the space enemy’s warship is much more powerful than he had previously faced in his own time.

Preparing to plummet and retrieve Aquaman’s mythical trident of Atlantis to restore the balance of power with the oceans of the solar system, Superboy receives the timely support of Gold Lantern who arrives on the scene.

Leaving a brilliant golden streak as it pierces the stars, the Gold Lantern has its prominent symbol on the chest and a shinier, metallic luster than any of the other Lanterns.

In addition to his Gold Lantern ring on his right hand, a Legion flight ring is visible on his left hand., and is presented as the guardian of that galaxy, suggesting that it is responsible for a specific part of space, much like a Green Lantern.

Gold Lantern’s debut opens up endless pressing questions: Who exactly is this new superhero, and are there other Gold Lanterns? How did you come across a Gold Lantern power ring, or was it a modification of an existing one, like the way Guy Gardner had reused it?