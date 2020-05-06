One of the films that make up the fourth phase of the MCU and that has not raised so many expectations is, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, since Although it is not as expected as ‘Black Widow’ or ‘Eternals’, This could change as the powers that Shang-Chi will have in the MCU have been revealed.

The reason that Shang-Chi is not as popular as the other characters that make up the MCU, is because it is not well known, so before its premiere, Marvel will launch a series of comics that will tell the story of this hero, for now we have already been able to know part of the plot of the new movie.

Although the movie’s release had to be postponed because of the coronavirus, the wait time will be worth it, as an article from the FandomWire portal revealed that during the movie, Shang-Chi will harness the power of self-duplication To deal with a powerful enemy, this ability allows him to create multiple copies of himself, which have the same powers, making it his greatest weapon.

This new power will be a new addition to the character, since in the comics, Shang-Chi is represented as the best artist in the martial arts on the planet, so without having superhuman abilities, he has managed to face powerful enemies, he has even fought against gods using his hands as the only defense, for which is a bit strange that Marvel now grants him these kinds of powers.

Surely the villain in the movie will be so powerful that he will demand that Shang.Chi resort to this new ability, reason why we can say that the film will have incredible special effects, something that Marvel Studios has been in charge of presenting in a spectacular way in all the productions that make up the MCU.

This is how the powers of Shang-Chi in the MCU have been revealed, However, it remains to be seen how Marvel will justify that the character has acquired these new abilities, for now, we will have to wait until May 7, 2021 to witness this new adventure.