more powerful multitasking, super-vitamin widgets, and native app development

The WWDC 2021 in which Apple shows us the news of its different operating systems for its devices had created special expectations in one of them: iPadOS had generated a lot of interest for the arrival of the Apple M1 to the latest iPad Pro.

Now we have been able to know the news of iPadOS 15, the new version of this platform that continues to grow in benefits and that is closer than ever to macOS to effectively achieve that the definition of a computer (which can also be an iPad) is more diffuse than ever.

Long live the widgets

They entered with force and now they are consolidated. Widgets, those visual elements that allow you to “anchor” information on iPad desktops, iPadOS 15 options win even more.

They do it for example with a new, larger format which is perfect for example for widgets like Apple TV + or Files, which now allows us to always have files that we want to have much more accessible at hand.

The organization of those desks that allow us to distribute the applications that we also have installed earn lots of integers with the new App Library, which allows you to categorize and group them. That means that we can therefore remove or move desktops from the iPad now that we have the applications in one of those groups.

Developing…