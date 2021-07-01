more powerful, but only in automatic

The acronym GTI They have a great meaning for many manufacturers, but in none reaches the magnitude that Volkswagen has given it. The Golf GTI is the hot hatchback par excellence, since it has been on the market since 1976, raising the passion of fans. In 1998 he got a little brother who has inherited part of his character and who has earned good reviews. The Volkswagen Polo GTI 2021 It is precisely the update of the German sports utility, which is more complete than ever.

It was just a few months ago when the Volkswagen Polo was renewed, a model that has more than 18 million units sold since its launch and of which we have national pride, as it is manufactured in Spain at the Landaben factory (Navarra). After the update, it was only a matter of time before the sports variant with the acronym GTI arrived. Enter the same news than the normal model and adds a few more of his own harvest.

TO aesthetic level The differences are noticeable, with a front end featuring contrast-colored Matrix LED IQ.Light headlights and an illuminated crossbar that adds a modern touch. The details in red can not be missing, with the GTI logo well present on the grill with honeycomb grille to add sportiness. This specimen also receives specific bumpers and a rear that stands out for the LED taillights with dynamic indicators and for the double exhaust outlet.

Although probably the most interesting comes in the dynamic section. The new Volkswagen Polo GTI maintains the 2.0 TSI four-cylinder gasoline engine that its predecessor already wore. However, it receives a few tweaks to increase its potency and get up to 207 hp and 320 Nm torque, which is 7 hp more than it had before. A substantial difference is that it is no longer offered with a manual gearbox, now it can only be chosen with the seven-speed DSG automatic.

The benefits improve slightly and leave us with a utility that accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.5 seconds and that it has a maximum speed of 240 km / h. The chassis receives a specific tune-up and that is why the bodywork is 15 mm lower with the running gear «Sport Select» that comes standard. You will be able to change the character of the Polo GTI by choosing between the four driving modes (Eco, Normal, Sport and Individual), which modify some parameters such as the response of the accelerator, the change or the direction. It also features the XDS differential lock.

Won’t be left behind in the technological fieldThis Volkswagen Polo GTI also benefits from the brand’s latest multimedia system (MIB 3.1) that offers full connectivity. Among its benefits appear as standard the Digital Cockpit Pro with a 10.25-inch screen, a touch screen of up to 9.2 inches (8-inch standard) and multiple driving aids. Everything without losing characterGTI It comes with the “Clark” check upholstery on the center seat risers, contrasting red accents or a GTI sports steering wheel.

Photo gallery:

Photos