The American giant has renewed its catalog of gaming laptops with the new HP OMEN 15, which are presented in a gala a more compact design and improved specifications, and the HP Pavilion Gaming 16, which bring an aggressive and striking design, but more elegant and discreet than we are used to seeing on laptops aimed at the gaming sector.

Along with its new HP OMEN 15 and HP Pavilion Gaming 16, the American company has presented a major renovation of its gaming accessories, thereby giving the user the option of purchasing not only a new laptop, but also all the peripheral ecosystem you will need to enjoy it to the fullest.

We have many things to tell you, so let's start first with the new laptops HP OMEN 15 and HP Pavilion Gaming 16.







HP OMEN 15: slimmer and more powerful

The new family of HP OMEN 15 gaming laptops uses a revamped design and integrates into a chassis that is 11% thinner than that of the previous generation, since it drops from 25 mm to 22.5 mm. This translates into a more compact finish, and the best thing is that HP has achieved this without having to make sacrifices in terms of power.

The HP OMEN 15 incorporates a fully customizable RGB LED backlit keyboard in four zones. It lacks a numeric pad, and its keys have a 1.5 mm travel. The touch pad is located at the bottom and is positioned slightly to the left.

The screen is 15.6 inches in size and is offered in three large configurations, one using a IPS panel with 144Hz refresh rate and it has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels; another that maintains the IPS panel and the resolution but increases the refresh rate at 300 Hz; and a third party that mounts a panel AMOLED with resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels.

We can also choose from a wide range of hardware configurations, ranging from a Core i5 10300H (Comet Lake-S architecture for notebooks) with four cores and eight threads up to a Intel Core i7 10750H with six cores and twelve threads. An optional configuration is also available that uses the Ryzen 7 4800H, which adds 8 cores and 16 threads.

All configurations use memory High-speed DDR4 (between 2,933 MHz and 3,200 MHz), assemble units High performance PCIE SSD (from 256 GB to 1 TB) and have Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 wireless connectivity. The weight of the configurations based on Intel CPU is 2.44 kilograms, while the versions with Intel CPU weigh 2.46 kilograms.

The new HP OMEN 15 can mount from a GTX 1660 Ti with 6 GB of GDDR6 to an RTX 2070 Max-Q with 8 GB of GDDR6. The first offers good performance in games with 1080p resolutions, while the second can move games in 4K.

How could it be otherwise HP has taken the utmost care of the cooling and energy management system. Thanks to the design OMEN Tempest CoolingPowered by air vents and heat transfer, the new HP OMEN 15 improves airflow by 62%, and without sound exceeding 39 dBA.

The system OMEN Dynamic Power It also adds significant value, as it is capable of improving gaming performance when temperatures and computer power allow without compromising system stability.

HP Pavilion Gaming 16

The new HP Pavilion Gaming 16 have been, together with HP OMEN 15, the most important novelties that HP has announced. This line of notebooks has a more discreet design, uses a screen of 16.1 inch and it comes with a backlit keyboard.

Despite the increase in screen size to 16.1 inches the chassis of the HP Pavilion Gaming 16 series is typical of a 15-inch computer, something that has been possible thanks to a reduction of the screen edges. It will be available in two different configurations.

The basic configuration includes an IPS panel with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz, a CPU Intel Core i5 10300H, 8 GB of DDR4 at 2,933 MHz, 512 GB SSD with 32 GB of Intel Optane support, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 and a GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q. By cons, the superior configuration mounts a Core i7 10750H, 12 GB of DDR4 at 2,933 MHz, 256 GB PCIE SSD and 1 TB HDD at 7,200 RPM, Wi-Fi 6 and maintains GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q. Its weight is around 2.34 kilograms.

As we see we have a balanced configuration that will allow us to play in 1080p resolution with all the guarantees of any current title, thanks to the good performance offered by the NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q.

New accessories for your HP OMEN 15 and HP Pavilion Gaming 16

In addition to the new gaming laptops, HP has surprised us with the presentation of a wide range of peripherals that we are going to review next.

We start with the HP X24c, a 24-inch monitor that mounts one curved panel (1500R) to achieve an enveloping effect. On a personal basis, I have been using a curved monitor for a few months, and I must say that the difference is worth it.

This monitor offers a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, which leaves us a balanced value in terms of pixel density per inchIt has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, is compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium, offers a response time of 4 ms and is adjustable in height and inclination.

The rats OMEN Vector and Vector Essential are two other novelties with which HP reinforces its presence in the gaming accessories sector. The first one mounts a OMEN Radar 3 sensorDesigned for electronic sports, it achieves a maximum resolution of 16,000 DPI with 99% accuracy, up to 400 IPS and has advanced self-calibration and weight management features.

The OMEN Vector Essential is a simpler and cheaper version of the previous one, since it comes with an OMEN Radar 1 sensor, it offers a resolution of up to 7,200 DPI and it has a slightly more discreet finish.

Completing the HP accessory set are the new HP X1000 helmets, with a wireless design, 7.1 sound and up to 20 hours of autonomy; the headphones, HP OMEN Dyad Earbuds, with dual-driver technology to offer superior sound quality; and the speakers HP Gaming Speakers X1000, with an aggressive design, LED lighting and configured in 2.1.

Release date and availability

HP has not specified the dates of availability in Spain of these new equipment and accessories, but we have the data for their launch in the United States, which can serve as a reference.

Without further ado, these are the prices and launch dates planned for the US market for each of these products:

HP OMEN 15 2020 with Intel CPU: Available starting today for $ 999.99.

HP OMEN 15 2020 with AMD CPU: Available starting today for $ 999.99.

HP Pavilion 16: Available throughout June with a base price of $ 799.99.

HP OMEN Vector Mouse: It will arrive throughout June with a price of $ 49.99.

HP OMEN Vector Essential Mouse: It will also be available throughout June for $ 29.99.

HP X24c: Available from October for $ 249.99.

HP X1000 Wireless Gaming Headset: It will be available in August for $ 99.99.

HP X1000 Gaming Speakers: They will arrive in October for $ 99.99.