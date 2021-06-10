More power for the Verstappen leader

06/10/2021

On at 13:37 CEST

“If we want to beat Mercedes this year we must not give in, we must continue to bring new parts to the car. My opinion is that if we have a good opportunity to win the title we must take advantage of it. I think we have enough people in the team so that we can develop a good car for next year too. ” That’s how clear and forceful was Max Verstappen’s message after the Azerbaijan GP. The Dutchman leads the drivers’ standings with 4 points over Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull lead the constructors’ championship with 26 points about Mercedes. So in the energy drinks team they remain focused on their current car, which next week at the French Grand Prix, will debut a new, more powerful and reliable power unit.

In fact, the Japanese no longer used it in Baku, where all teams powered by Mercedes and Ferrari changed engines without penalties, as they preferred to continue testing to verify its reliability, especially in the turbo.

“Honda refrained from installing a new engine in its four cars in Baku. A new engine has been announced for Paul Ricard. The improved reliability should lead to the six cylinders being able to increase power “, reports the German publication Auto Motor und Sport. The aim is to have the best weapon to continue increasing the advantage with Mercedes. Doing it right in France is key, because It is a circuit where Mercedes has always won since its return to the calendar.

The new engine will be mounted in principle Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez and Pierre Gasly. Yuki Tsunoda will have to wait to receive it because the Japanese is already with his second power unit of the season, after the reliability problems he suffered at the beginning of the year

Renault is also expected to have an Alpine engine upgrade ready from Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon debut at the Paul Ricard event. It is a new power unit with a modified exhaust system to prevent overheating and allow Alonso and Ocon to squeeze the most power out of their A521 car.