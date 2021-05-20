More power and ‘heavenly’ cabin for the 2021 volkswagen golf gti by manhart

The German modifier Manhart introduced a complete aesthetic and mechanical package to modify one of the ‘hot hatch’ most desired in the automotive industry: the Volkswagen Golf GTI 2021. And beyond all the aesthetic elements and the improvements in power, this time the interior ‘heavenly’ that he gave to the car.

This is the Volkswagen Golf GTI that Manhart modified

Volkswagen Golf GTI modified by Manhart

Thus, starting with Manhart mechanical upgrades gave him a significant power boost that leaves him at Volkswagen Golf GTI with 286 horses and 425 Nm of torque that squeezed out of its 2.0-liter turbo engine.

That represents an increase of 45 horsepower Y 55 Nm of torque on the original figures of the Volkswagen Golf GTI as standard and that it is due to a special module developed by Manhart.

With these figures, the Volkswagen Golf GTI can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 5.9 seconds and its maximum speed is at the same limit of the series model, with 250 kph for this sports car drive from the front axle.

Finally, the suspension with a special kit to lower its height above the floor by 4 centimeters over the standard GTI and optionally, you can upgrade the brakes and adjust the exhaust system.

Regarding aesthetics, there were many interventions including the special paint in glossy black with red accents, a front apron, the aggressive four-wing rear diffuser, the 19 inch wheels and 15 spokes and 225/35 tires.

But Manhart put the most special touch inside, because like the Rolls Royce Ghost and the Phantom, the Volkswagen Golf GTI Modified has a roof with multiple LEDs of different sizes that give the cabin the ‘atmosphere’ of being circulating under a starry Night.

And finally, Manhart it also gave a different upholstery to the German hot hatch.

