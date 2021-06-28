more power and artificial intelligence to close 2021

Qualcomm has announced a new version of its more powerful processor. The new Snapdragon 888 Plus, which will be present in the high-end terminals announced from the second half of the year, maintains many of the features of its previous generation. However, it promises better performance from both the CPU and the artificial intelligence engine.

The Snapdragon 888 Plus provides, as its name suggests, a “plus” of power compared to the version announced in December 2020. The company has equipped its chipset with a Kryo 680 CPU, which now includes 8 cores with a maximum of 3GHz —2.995 GHz, to be more exact—, compared to 2.84 GHz of the previous generation. It maintains, yes, the limit of RAM memory of 16 GB at 3200MHz.

The new processor also improves the AI ​​engine. The same Hexagon chip from the Snapdragon 888 is included: a Hexagon 780. However, the performance of the SoC in artificial intelligence tasks is 20% better. According to Qualcomm, it is capable of performing up to 32 trillion operations per second (TOPS), compared to 26 TOPS for the previous model.

Snapdragon 888 Plus: no changes to 5G, connectivity, screen or camera

The rest of the specifications are very similar to the Snapdragon 888. The Snapdragon 888 Plus continues to support sensors up to 200 megapixels, 4K video recording with a maximum of 120 fps and 8K resolution with 30 frames per second. It also includes the same 5G modem; a Snapdragon X60 capable of speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps download and 3 Gbps upload. In relation to connectivity, support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 networks is maintained, given that it includes the same FastConnect 6900 modem as its little brother.

The Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology, which provides compatibility with 144 Hz displays and QHD + resolution, is also present in the new chipset of the American manufacturer. Now with a 20% latency improvement.

Qualcomm has confirmed that this new processor will be present in some of the terminals of Xiaomi, Motorola, Honor, Asus or Vivo. These manufacturers will launch their first models with Snapdragon 888+ during the third quarter of 2021.

While there is no official confirmation, it is likely that other manufacturers, such as Samsung or OnePlus, also integrate this processor in the high-end devices planned for the second half of the year.

