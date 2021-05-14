More pollution with the new speed limits

The new speed limits could lead to an increase in pollution levels in cities, as well as a series of breakdowns in cars.

New speed limits could lead to more pollution in cities

It is, without a doubt, one of the most relevant current issues affecting drivers in our country: new speed limits in force in cities since May 11. In about the 70 percent of the streets of Spanish cities, the limit has already dropped from the previous 50 km / h to the new limit of 30 km / h, with another series of limits depending on the streets and their typology.

A few days ago, Autopista.es informed you of the possible dangers and harmful consequences in the form of breakdowns in your car due to the new speed limits. Well, now there is another situation that worries a large part of society: the possibility more than real that with the new limits the levels of contamination will rise.

In a new information published by the chain of workshops Euromaster it is pointed out that Pollution levels in cities will rise with the new limits, since the vehicles will have to circulate in lower gears, a situation that causes more contamination a if driving in high gears at low revs.

According to Euromaster, Driving at low speeds in low gears causes pollutant particles to accumulate in the vehicle’s exhaust system, especially in the particle filter. This element, in addition, by accumulating a large amount of impurities can become clogged and function in a defective way, causing the consequent fault and “sablazo” in the driver’s pocket.

In addition to carrying out the corresponding revision and maintenance tasks of the main elements that are integrated into the entire mechanics of the car, Euromaster also recommends users from time to time go to faster roads (motorways and highways, mainly) to be able to roll a handful of kilometers at a higher speed with longer gears at low revs. In these cases, according to Euromaster, the vehicle consumption can be around 10 percent lower If you drive in fourth gear instead of third (and fifth instead of fourth, etc.), something that will be appreciated by both the environment and our own economy.

Finally, in addition to the particle filter, another element of the vehicle that could suffer when running at very low speeds with constant gear changes (from second to third and from third to second) is the clutch, whose mechanical repair can amount to up to 2,000 euros, according to Euromaster.