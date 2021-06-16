More pollutants in one of the most threatened dolphin species in the world

The Franciscan dolphin (Pontoporia blainvillei) is an endemic species of the marine regions of Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina and is considered vulnerable according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). At present, it is considered the most threatened cetacean in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean, and its population has declined due to accidental catches that were accelerated in the middle of the 20th century by artisanal fishing for sharks to extract vitamin A. Today, the future of the species is still in danger due to accidental fishing – which each year causes between 1,200 and 1,800 dead dolphins, especially juveniles – and by the progressive degradation of the natural environment due to the impact of maritime traffic, tourism and pollution environmental.

Recent research has confirmed that the concentration of potentially toxic metals is increasing in this population of dolphins. The impact of human activity in the region could be the cause of the increase in trace elements such as chromium, copper, iron and nickel in the biological tissues of dolphins, the study points out.

The work, directed by a team from the Faculty of Biology and the Biodiversity Research Institute (IRBio) of the University of Barcelona (UB), and in which members of the National Museum of Natural History of Uruguay have also participated, is subsidized through a project of the Barcelona Zoo Foundation’s research and conservation program, whose main researcher is the expert Massimiliano Drago (UB-IRBio).

The estuary of the Río de la Plata, on the west coast of the southwestern Atlantic, is one of the richest and most productive ecosystems on the planet. It is a marine region highly affected by anthropogenic activity (maritime traffic, industries, expansion of urban areas, untreated wastewater, etc.), which favors the accumulation of pollutants. In addition, pollutants transported by the hydrographic network from the effluents of the Paraná and Uruguay rivers and other secondary rivers are also discharged into the estuary. Spanning more than three million square kilometers, this immense hydrographic system transports a large volume of bodies of water highly polluted as it passes through large cities and highly urbanized regions of South America.

In the inner zone of the estuary —the most polluted—, there is an abundance of mainly fresh water from effluents and waste from nearby large cities (Buenos Aires, Montevideo, La Plata, etc.). The intermediate zone has fresh water with marine influence and is less polluted, while the external zone presents brackish waters with a salinity gradient. The marine currents generated by the tidal regime in the estuary drive the entry of sea water towards the intermediate zone and the exit of fresh water towards the outermost section.

Pollutant compounds such as polychlorinated biphenyls, pesticides, hydrocarbons, plasticizers or some metals can be endocrine disruptors, carcinogens, or cause adverse reproductive effects or osteoporosis, among other problems. Of the pollutants discharged into the estuary, “trace elements are of particular concern, such as certain heavy metals that can be highly toxic to marine fauna and, indirectly, to humans,” explains Odei Garcia-Garin, first author of the study and member of the Large Marine Vertebrates Research Group, led by professor Àlex Aguilar.

The work analyzes the concentration of trace elements in the skeletal remains of a Franciscan from the Río de La Plata during the period 1953-2015. According to the results, the concentration of chromium, copper, iron and nickel has increased in recent years, while the levels of lead have decreased in the skeletal remains of dolphins.

Anthropogenic activities could be the origin of the increasing concentration of metals in marine mammals, the study points out. Trace elements from the waste from the leather industries, oil refineries or ship paintings would progressively accumulate in the sediments of the Río de la Plata estuary, and finally, in the Franciscan fabrics. On the other hand, the prohibition introduced in the 1990s regarding the use of lead as an additive in fossil fuels has led to a progressive reduction in the concentration of this metal in dolphin bones.

The study also found a temporary increase in the concentrations of aluminum and manganese and, in parallel, a decrease in the concentrations of arsenic and strontium. These temporal trends are difficult to relate to anthropogenic pollution and will require further study before conclusions can be drawn from them. The results also indicate a higher concentration of aluminum, iron and chromium in the case of females, although the differences do not seem to be very significant.

The research confirms the suitability of trace element studies in skeletal remains preserved in museums or private collections for large-scale temporary studies. Using this methodology, both the effect of pollutants in a species in time series and the evolution of compounds in the environment can be analyzed.

The Franciscan dolphin is a top predator and has an essential role in the marine ecosystem. It modulates the abundance of various species, including fish, octopus, shrimp and others, which occupy an intermediate trophic level in the ocean. Therefore, if the Franciscana population decreases, the entire marine food web in the estuary would be completely altered. «In addition, the Franciscans act as a kind of ‘umbrella’. In other words, the fact of protecting their populations would benefit many other species whose viability depends on the presence of the Franciscan in the marine ecosystem ”, underlines Odei Garcia-Garin, member of the Department of Evolutionary Biology, Ecology and Environmental Sciences of the UB and of IRBio.

“To improve the survival of the species, bycatch should be considerably reduced as an urgent first measure,” continues García-Garin. “As juvenile individuals are the most affected, it would be important to implement closed periods during the breeding months, the most critical for the species.” Boosting fish farms would also help reduce bycatch, although this measure could have other negative effects on the marine environment (eutrophication and pollution from fish farm waste, for example). «It would be convenient to create or expand the marine reserves where the species lives. Reducing the pollution produced by large cities and industries and improving wastewater cleaning systems and the rivers that flow into the sea are also key strategies for the conservation of this highly vulnerable marine mammal, ”concludes the researcher.

The study is titled “Long-term assessment of trace elements in franciscana dolphins from the Río de la Plata estuary and adjacent Atlantic waters.” And it has been published in the academic journal Science of The Total Environment. (Source: UB)