more points for Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) crossed the finish line in eighth position. The Ferrari did not have an easy race, having to take a breakaway after his pit stop at the start.

June 6, 2021 (17:33 CET)

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) qualified eighth in Baku

Sainz started the first race from fifth position, but lost one place. Then when he went into the pits to put on some hard tires, when he came out of the pits on cold tires, he had to take one of the loopholes, dropping to 11th. Then he was able to recover somewhere after the restart behind the safety car and was already ninth. In the second start with only 2 laps to go, he started eighth and that’s how he qualified, scoring 2 points.

“Overall I think I haven’t had a good day,” Sainz began. “From the start, the feeling with the car was not the same as the rest of the weekend and every time I had a cold tire, either on the first outing, or later after the pit stop, as for the last outing, really. is that the feeling was not the best. At least it’s something to focus on and try to improve. It definitely cost me the race with that mistake at Turn 8, locking the wheels. The fact is that whenever I had a cold tire I had to block the front wheels a lot and I lost a lot of confidence. A bad race, a bad day, the pace itself was not bad, when I picked up the pace a bit I tried to go back.

Carlos Sainz’s spin after his entry into the pits with cold hard tires

“Maybe it’s one of the few weak points that I have with this car, that feeling with the front tire, with the brake when the tire is a bit cold, it was difficult for me and then leaving them a little flat for the rest of the stint. I must have lost my concentration on the curve a bit, because it was too big a mistake to be just feeling of the tire. It is what there is, not every day is a party, you have to know how to accept it and know how to improve for the next one ”.

Now there are three races in a row – France and two in Austria. “When it is a little hotter, on a more normal circuit, it will not be so much a problem to heat the tires and I will try to improve it, because it is clear that as seen today, the adaptation process is not complete, there are still little things that exist. to improve and continue with it ”.