The LGBT +, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community are disproportionately suffering from the physical, mental and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Human Rights Campaign and PBS Research report surveyed 4,000 community members between April 16 and May 6, and found that 17% of LGBT + people had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, compared to the 13% of the general population.

And within this community, inequality by race or ethnicity is also revealed in the figures. LGBT + people of color are suffering the strongest impact of the pandemic: 22% reported losing their jobs, compared to 14% of non-Hispanic white LGBT + people.

The 11 symptoms of COVID-19

The report also found that 42% of LGBT + people said that their financial situation was « somewhat or much worse now than a year ago, » compared to 36% of non-LGBT + people.

This situation of inequity already existed before the pandemic, but the health crisis has deepened it. The Center for American Progress released a report in May, which also revealed that LGBT + people are among those « most affected by the economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. »

But, in addition, using data from the government’s current Population Survey, the organization found that between 2014 and 2019, same-sex couples experienced higher unemployment rates compared to other Americans.

This means that even during periods of economic recovery, gay couples have fewer resources to overcome the financial crisis and get ahead.

Invisible health crisis

Higher rates of HIV and cancer in the overall gay population make LGBT + people susceptible to the virus, the National LGBT Cancer Network said in an open letter signed by groups like Human Rights Campaign, Lambda Legal and GLAAD that it was unveiled in March.

COVID: why the LGBT + community is more at risk

With starving budgets, clinics specializing in the health of the LGTB + community continue to offer services, a challenge in the midst of quarantines and public health spaces with little official support.

The week of June 15, a landmark Supreme Court ruling banned discrimination in the workplace against gay and transgender people. But a few days later, the Trump administration removed federal protections against discrimination in health care for transgender people and prohibited their participation in military service, except under certain circumstances.

In the context of the pandemic, local, state, and federal figures do not help mobilize funds for the community: Amid the coronavirus crisis, state health officials recording data on COVID-19 are not collecting information on the sexual identification of patients

Something that LGBT + community advocates claim that those responses could provide important information to combat the disease.

While COVID-19 cases are reemerging in several states, advocates say the lack of information about the impact of the virus on the LGBT + community is blinding the public about the true extent of the pandemic, and its impact on the most vulnerable communities .

For LGTB + people who need counseling or who are experiencing a crisis situation and want to speak to someone, TransLife.org offers a toll-free helpline 877-565-8860.

In a regular year, it receives about 75,000 calls, a number that has increased dramatically since the start of the pandemic.

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) has a website with resources in Spanish at https://www.glaad.org/familia.

Unity Coalition / Coalició Unida has a section with resources for the LGBT + community by state at https://www.unitycoalition.org/Directory.html

On June 28, the International Day of LGBT Pride is celebrated.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.