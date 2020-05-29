Apple Watch leather straps have been unchanged since launch. A few days ago, we saw a leak that indicated the existence of a redesign on these straps. And now, more photos and a video have appeared showing these supposed new leather straps for Apple Watch.

New leather straps with different design and waterproof

The Vietnamese website Tinhte.vn has been made with several of these alleged straps second-generation leather (via MacRumors). The colors in which we see these new straps are five: red, black, fuchsia, blue and light brown.

As can be seen in the images, the new straps would have more pronounced grooves. The shape of each is similar to a “pill” with rounded ends. In the original version, these grooves go to the extreme.

Current leather Loop straps, where grooves reach to the edge.

As with the leather Loop currently on sale, they are fastened by a magnet system (an element that Apple uses more and more). Each of these grooves includes one in its interior, making the fastening quite complete.

As for the properties of the straps, it is believed that they will be waterproof. Which it’s expand range of activities to do with them. And other different shades are also added on the edge of each strap.

Replacement of current version and size of 40mm

We must bear in mind that it is a leak and, therefore, it is information that does not come from apple. That said and judging from the images, the quality of the straps and their finishes can be appreciated. With which, we could be perfectly in front of authentic straps.

If the forecast is fulfilled, they will most likely replace the current versions. These would be for sale until the stock is exhausted, so it would be likely to find them at a lower price than the current one. Its original price was 149 euros. Relatively recently, leather loops were lowered at 99 euros. Being the fluoroelastomer for 49 euros, it does not seem that it will be lowered further.

Although this website has been made with five different models, we also do not know if there will be more colors. And most importantly, the existence of a 40mm model. From the Vietnamese medium they indicate that this size could be among the novelties of the new model. A great addition for those with a “small” Apple Watch.

The leak does not indicate when these belts will hit the market. But from what we see, would be ready. Apple tends to market new straps in the spring and fall, taking advantage of the change in season. On some occasions, we have seen new products during WWDC, but some straps do not seem to fit in this context.

Share



More photos and a video emerge detailing the alleged new leather straps, with possible 40mm version