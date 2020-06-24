Several people in WWE have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet | Fight News

Ryan Satin noted that the people who tested positive were at the Performance Center this week and that includes talent within the ring.

It’s unclear when they were tested for the virus or how many of them were fighters, but Satin notes that there were at least three positive results this week.

WWE plans to do more tests before the next series of recordings. WWE is scheduled to record SmackDown this Friday a few hours before the 8 pm broadcast on FOX.

WWE with Covid-19 outbreak

As noted earlier, everyone at the Peformance Center was screened last week after a developing talent tested positive for the virus. That person’s name has not been released. For the first time since the pandemic, WWE allowed non-wrestlers or development talents, described by the company as “friends and family,” to attend PC shows for recordings from last week.

All of this occurs when Florida is seeing a record number of new cases being reported each day with 5,500 new cases being reported on Wednesday.

Finally it was commented that the company had the hope of carrying out SummerSlam with an audience in the arena, but this makes it more complicated.

