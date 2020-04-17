An interview with Fantástico, in which he nominally criticized the president Jair Bolsonaro, culminated in the dismissal of Luiz Henrique Mandetta Ministry of Health. The ‘sincericide’ of the orthopedist who led the task force against the pandemic of covid-19 in the country ended one of the biggest media power struggles ever seen in the Brazil redemocratized. Did he say too much for having vanity stoked by Globo’s cameras or was it a strategy to accelerate his departure from the government? History will answer.

William Waack, Clodovil Hernandez, Rubens Ricupero and Luiz Henrique Mandetta: talking too much caused career damage

In the memory of those who like television, there are reports of other cases of powerful people who paid a high price for talking too much on TV. The then anchor of Jornal da Globo William Waack the contract was finalized with the Rio de Janeiro station after the leak of an internal recording, hitherto unseen by the public. The veteran was hoping to go live during coverage of the 2016 American presidential election when he made a comment that was considered racist. Annoyed by a honking in the street, in Washington, the journalist said to an interviewee: “It’s black, this is black.” The bombastic repercussion prompted the immediate departure from the news stand and, soon after, its disconnection from the channel.

In 2005, the victim of his own language was Clodovil Hernandes. At the time, he was successful in commanding the afternoon A Casa é Sua on RedeTV. In the middle of a recording, the presenter released controversial comments about his broadcaster colleague Luisa Mell, at the time girlfriend of the channel president, Amilcare Dallevo. Clodovil he said, among other things, that the animal rights activist would end his days as a porn star. The indiscretions came to the attention of the top of the company. The next morning, the stylist received a fax at home with the statement of his resignation. He never settled on TV again. He died in 2009, as a result of a stroke, when he was serving his first term as federal deputy.

To believe that the cameras in Globo’s studio were off was the mistake of the then Minister of Finance Rubens Ricupero in September 1994. He was preparing to record an interview with JG when he made a revelation to the journalist Carlos Monforte: “I have no qualms. What is good we make; what is bad, hide it.” The influential minister did not imagine that several viewers captured the scene by satellite dish. in the president’s office Itamar Franco. Three days later, Ricupero left the ministry.

