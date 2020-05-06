The end of the third installment of the HBO series showed that it still has something to tell, but how many seasons ‘Westworld’ would have is still unknown.

In the days leading up to the end of the third season, it was confirmed that the series will return for a fourth season., with some reports suggesting that the series’ creators, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, already have in mind how many series they will develop.

The conclusion of this third season surprised fans so much that they have pointed out that there is a similarity to a 90’s movie.

How many seasons would ‘Westworld’ have? There are American media that claimed that the creators already had six seasons planned in total for the series, something that they recently denied.

According to a new interview by Jonathan Nolan, the truth behind it being six seasons is not a fact as he stated that they are not sure exactly how many seasons the series will last, especially since those seasons are taking longer to come out.

“Well, I just want to clarify that Lisa and I have never talked about a number of seasons, James Marsden mentioned five [temporadas] in the first season, when we were on a hiatus, and more recently there have been reports of deals and whatnot. But we have never spoken out loud about how many seasons we imagine this to be, because I think it would be silly, “Nolan explained.

The creator pointed out that things change, circumstances change. “I think when we sat down to do the show, we didn’t realize how difficult it would be to do this show, how many years it would take per season.”

The creators say that they have already stated what the end of the series will be like and that it is going in that direction.Both the series and its plot twists have been well received by fans.

At the moment, it’s unclear exactly when the fourth season will premiere, especially given the current Covid-19 pandemic, it will be interesting to see how the overall plot of the series grows and evolves.