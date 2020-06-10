Yesterday, to everyone’s surprise, Apple released the second beta of iOS and iPadOS 13.6 with interesting news, including a new section for automatic update settings and a new section in the Health app. In the betas calendar, the previous one, which was released on June 1, was iOS 13.5.5, now, after adding some new features to the version, Apple seems to have decided to rename the version to 13.6.

More options for automatic updates

With iOS or iPadOS 13.6 the system offers us some more options in terms of automatic updates. Until now the only option we had was to activate or deactivate this function, now, in this new version we can distinguish between automatic download of updates and automatic installation of updates. In this way we can, for example, ask the system to download new updates when they are available, but we can decide when to install them. Another option is that we simply leave both options activated so that the system continues to install the updates at night while we charge our iPhone or iPad, an option that Apple describes as follows:

Automatically installs software updates overnight after they have been downloaded. You will receive a notification before installing updates. IPhone must be charging and connected to Wi-Fi to complete the update.

The steps to activate or deactivate this function are simple:

We open the Settings app on our iPhone or iPad.

We enter General.

We tap on Software Update.

We enter Configuration of Automatic Updates.

We activate Download iOS / iPadOS updates and Install iOS / iPadOS updates.

With these extra options we can configure our iPhone or iPad so that best suits our habits of updates.

New category in the Health app and HealthKit

The other important innovation in iOS 13.6 is the new category for both the Health app and the HealthKit. This new category, which is called Symptoms allows to register headaches, changes in sleep, appetite or mood, congestion, cough, fainting, diarrhea, low back pain and more than 20 other conditions. Most of these data offer different grades, in addition to not present or present, such as Mild, Moderate or Severe.

Thanks to the changes in the HealthKit, the apps that are integrated with the Health app will be able to keep track of these kinds of conditions. This innovation will undoubtedly be welcomed by applications such as exposure notification and can allow us store data completely securely.

The version 13.6 of iOS or iPadOS will surely be the last one we see before Apple releases iOS 14. For now, we do not know what dates Apple is considering to release the final version of iOS 13.6, but seeing that for now we are in the second beta we can wait around about a month.

