More OPEC + supplies needed to balance crude market: Goldman

Jun 30 (.) – Goldman Sachs Commodities Research said increased production from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC +, is needed to balance the market by 2022 as there are risks to supplies. from other places.

Oil demand will increase by an additional 2.2 million barrels per day (mbpd) before the end of the year, leaving a supply deficit of 5 mbpd, well above what Iran and shale producers can contribute, the bank projected. American in a note dated June 29.

“While a large wave of new infections could slow the market balance, we expect OPEC + to remain tactical in its production increases, with downside risks to global supply elsewhere pointing to a stronger outlook for crude. and the exploration and extraction sector than for petroleum products and the refining and distribution sector, “said Goldman.

The bank sees a baseline scenario of an increase in supplies of 0.5 mbpd from OPEC + producers for consecutive months, when the group meets on July 1 to discuss the threat of the Delta variant of COVID-19, the possible return of Iranian production and shale’s still slow response.

Delta is more contagious and is likely to become dominant over other variants.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo was optimistic, saying on Tuesday that the group expects demand to increase by 6 mbpd in 2021 and that of that rise 5 mbpd would occur in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, negotiations to reactivate the nuclear deal with Tehran came to a halt this month after hardliner Ebrahim Raisi won the presidential election in Iran.

A deal could see Iran export an additional 1 million bpd, or 1% of global supply, for more than six months from its storage facilities.

