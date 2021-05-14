More “One Piece” with subtitles will arrive in Spain on Crunchyroll

Great news for One Piece fans. The anime will arrive with more subtitles in Spain through Crunchyroll on May 16.

Crunchyroll, the world’s most popular anime brand, today announces that the epic pirate adventure series One piece will bring new episodes subtitled in Spanish to Spain and the rest of Europe, including France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ireland and the Nordic countries. Great news for fans of this famous anime.

In this way, thanks to Crunchyroll, fans of the story will be able to enjoy all One Piece episodes from 326 to 746 with Spanish subtitles starting on Sunday, May 16. This catalog expansion will bring more than 400 subtitled episodes of the popular shonen series that has long been broadcast to fans in each region, including the following story arcs:

Thriller Bark Summit War Fishman Island Punk Hazard Dressrosa

More subtitles in view

For those of you who don’t know, Crunchyroll is available in over 200 countries and territories. Being the best anime house in the world to more than four million subscribers and more than 100 million registered users. It is an American distributor, publisher and licensing company focused on streaming anime, manga and drama.

As for One Piece, the series tells the story of a young man named Monkey D. Luffy, who inspired by his pirate friend Shanks, begins a journey to achieve his dream, to be the King of the pirates, for which he must find the One Piece treasure left by the previous king of the pirates Gol D. Roger.

If you are a big fan of this anime, on May 16 you can enjoy more episodes with Spanish subtitles thanks to Crunchyroll. There is very little left to see them!