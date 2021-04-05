more offer of SSDs PCIe 4.0

ADATA has expanded its SSD offering with the launch of the GAMMIX S70 BLADE, the fastest drive in the catalog of this Chinese manufacturer specialized in memory and storage.

This solid state drive takes advantage of the PCIe 4.0 interface and ADATA ranks it in its “XPG” high-performance product series for mounting on large PCs for gaming, creators and enthusiasts, as well as professional workstations that require maximum performance in internal storage.

Its format is an M.2 2280 with support for the NVMe 1.4 protocol and connection to the aforementioned PCIe Gen4 x4. The result is sequential read data transfer of up to 7,400 Mbytes per second. Nor is the performance in sequential reading bad at all with 6,400 Mbytes per second, at the height of the best units that we have had the opportunity to test, from WD or Samsung.

The type of memory they use has not been cited, while their controller, a key component in SSD, is the Phison E18. It uses additional dynamic SLC cache (without defining the amount of memory) and data protection features such as LDPC error-correcting code technology and AES 256-bit encryption to ensure integrity. The mean time between failures (MTBF) rating is high, up to two million hours.

The GAMMIX S70 BLADE is delivered with a aluminum heat sink, a component that has become common to keep control of the temperatures of SSDs that use the M.2 format and get quite hot. High-end motherboards include their own heatsinks, but they are not as advanced as those supplied by the manufacturers themselves.

ADATA ensures that all drive components “have passed thorough examination, testing and certification to provide a reliable product of the highest quality” and are therefore offered five year warranty. No price has been provided for an SSD that will be offered with 1 and 2 Tbyte storage capacities.