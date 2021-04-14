More new material from the final episodes of Falcon & Winter Soldier

A couple of days ago, Disney released a special trailer for the remainder of the season of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, that is to say, the two final episodes of the series. A trailer that recovered a lot of material from what has already been seen so far but added new scenes not seen before, being able to even locate some in the events of episode 5 this Friday, as a result of how the chapter ended last week.

Today we add a new promo with newer material, with the negative point that it has low quality but in which we can discern some scenes not seen before of what remains of series. An official and promotional material, which does not become excessively revealing, but does not prevent at least let us warn of possible spoilers.

This promo of the last two episodes of the series shows us that meeting at Sam and Bucky’s warehouse with John Walker as the trailer of the other day anticipated. An encounter that ends in confrontation and in which Sam Wilson tries to recover something that was taken from him: “You have to give me the shield,” says Sam to Walker. Is Sam ready to take the mantle that Cap gave him?

The pair of heroes face a John Walker physically improved thanks to the Serum of the Super Soldier in the warehouse and that still carries Cap’s shield, while he tells them “We could have been a team”, in clear nod to what John Walker He told Sam and Bucky back in the second episode.

We also have a shot of Bucky screaming clutching an unidentifiable object. It does not appear to be in the same warehouse. Likewise, a shot of Karli removing her mask while looking at something stunned.

Finally, highlight that figure we see, maybe Sharon Carter, which we see walking through a dark parking lot, which seems to be still Madripoor because of the color / lighting.