Medcap Forum: more networking between companies, investors and analysts to boost liquidity

The seventeenth edition of the Medcap Forum will be held virtually on May 25, 26 and 27 and will bring together 100 medium and small capitalization companies listed on the Spanish market with more than 230 investors, of which about half are international.

During the event, panel discussions, private meetings and discovery meetings, activities encompassed in a networking environment between companies, investors and analysts and other personalities in the financial field.

In addition to the more than 1,500 meetings requested, the event will also host panel discussions on current issues such as the new challenges for Spanish companies in the new environment, investment opportunities among small and medium-sized companies, ESG investment or the importance of companies’ access to the Stock Market .

Javier Hernani, CEO of BME, will star in the opening ceremony and will moderate the first panel of the event, in which he will be accompanied by Fernando Ruiz, President of Deloitte; Pedro Guerrero, President of Bankinter; Juan López-Belmonte, CEO of Laboratorios Rovi, and Santiago de Torres, President of Atrys Health.

Among those attending the Forum will also be Jos Dijsselhof, CEO of SIX and President of BME, and José Carlos García de Quevedo, President of ICO.

Medcap forum: boost liquidity

The main objective is to boost the liquidity and financing capacity of medium and small capitalization companies listed on the Stock Exchange.

One of the key instruments to achieve this is the increase in transparency and the improvement of relations with the markets, to whose achievement Bolsas y Mercados Españoles intends to collaborate with this Forum.

The Medcap Forum is also a platform for the exchange of ideas and reflection on relevant issues for the financial and academic community. Its format is also a great opportunity to learn more about companies that, due to their size, are less known to the investing public.

Facing the investor, managers and analysts, the Medcap Forum offers the opportunity to request private “one-to-one” and “one-to-few” interviews. with the representatives of the companies present at this meeting. In addition, they will be able to attend the “discovery meetings”, short presentations by lesser-known companies.

The one-to-one meetings will be held virtually, on May 25 and 26 with Stock Market companies and on May 27 with BME Growth companies, in parallel with the Forum’s discussion table program.

The personalized interviews allow to deepen the analysis of the situation of the issuing companies, through specific questions that it would not be possible to address in a broader debate

The Medcap Forum offers attendees the opportunity to attend panel discussions and hear first-hand from managers of listed companies, fund managers, analysts and personalities in the field of finance.

The subjects covered vary from macroeconomic analysis, sector analysis, financing issues or other matters of relevance to the financial and academic community.