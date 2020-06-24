Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

We live a great time in the video game industry because the offer of titles has never been so varied and just as there are AAA with high production values, AAs that point to them and indies that seek to break through, there are also great options for fans of the games of yesteryear, even those who never thought we could play. Thanks to Switch, the NeoGeo Pocket Color is back and today SNK confirmed that more titles from this portable console are on the way to Nintendo’s hybrid system.

Through a publication on the official SNK Global Twitter account, the Japanese company reported that it will bring more NeoGeo Pocket Color titles to Switch with the NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection line, which will bring back the small, but interesting and fun catalog. that this portable system ever had. The decision also confirms that the launch of SNK GAL’S Fighters gave good results and this summer the game will have the company of 2 more contemporaries.

According to information from SNK, which is already on the official NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection site for Switch, this summer you will see the arrival of Samurai Shodown! 2, a game that had already arrived on Switch but as a gift for those who opted for the presale of the Samurai Shodown reboot. Also, the third title to see the light on the Nintendo hybrid console will be King of Fighters R-2. Each game will be priced at $ 7.99 USD on the Nintendo eShop.

