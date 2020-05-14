..- More fillets and other Mexican cuts of beef they head north of the border after the coronavirus outbreak has affected meat processing plants in the United States, which could dampen fears of shortages in fast food chains and supermarkets, a situation that infuriates American farmers.

The Mexican industry attributes the export growth new security measures adopted by the industry, as well as relatively small-scale operations that have so far kept infections and active businesses at bay.

In the United States there has been an increase in Covid-19 cases in slaughterhouses and meat processing plants, which has reduced supply and created uncertainty among consumers, and even led to warnings from major burger chains like Wendy’s that they will soon stop offering the most popular dishes on the menu.

The mexican meat it was already a growing part of sales in the United States before the crisis and a even stronger growth double digits in 2020, said Juan Ley, president of Mexico’s main ranchers association.

Leading an industry that encompasses 20 government-accredited beef exporters, including big companies like SuKarne, The law predicts a growth of up to 12% in exports to the United States this year, compared to last year’s volume.

The Sales to US buyers have already risen 10% this monthhe said, and expects the same in June.

From the beginning of the year and until the first week of May, Mexican meat exports reached almost 87,000 tons, a increase of approximately 8,000 tons compared to the same period last year, according to data from the United States Department of Agriculture.

In 2019, Mexico was the third largest foreign supplier of beef to the United States, behind Australia and Canada, with exports reaching 232,000 tons.

The United States represented around the 86% of Mexican beef exports, valued at $ 1.3 billion. “I think we are going to jump into Canada this year,” Ley said.

Mexico has almost 30 processing plants Regulated by the federal government capable of processing 600 to 1,800 cows in an eight-hour shift, according to industry data. Almost all of them operate only one shift per day and range in size from just 20 workers to several hundred.

In contrast, in the United States only four major beef packaging companies -Cargill Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, JBS and National Beef Packing- they control more than 80% of the business.

Efficient industry

The shift to foreign supplies has angered many American ranchers, who argue that the consolidation of meat packaging and the closure of processing plants is limiting access to their own market.

“There are about half a million head of cattle here that can’t make it to the slaughterhouse,” said Bill Bullard, executive director of the Ranchers Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America.

Ley, head of the Mexican Meat Exporters Association, is sensitive to complaints. In fact, he noted that the country also imports cuts from the United States, in what it describes as a “very complementary” trade.

To date, no more than 20 workers from processing plants in Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus, According to the association of ranchers, and no plant has been closed.

The Mexican government count of confirmed coronavirus infections, which currently exceeds 38,000 cases, does not include industry-specific totals.

José Luis Ordóñez, manager of a meat packing plant on the outskirts of Culiacán, near the Pacific coast of Mexico, explains that they are taking measures to protect workers, I eat more bus disinfections that transport the workers, social distancing in factories and new plastic barriers in the cutting rooms.