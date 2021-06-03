More Matchroom Spain events for DAZN, following their agreement

Press release

DAZN, the world’s leading global sports streaming platform, and Matchroom, the leading international boxing promoter, have reached a five-year global agreement that will change the rules of the game.

DAZN becomes the global home for Matchroom and its world-class boxing team. The agreement also includes a minimum of 16 galas a year from Matchroom UK exclusively available to DAZN subscribers in the UK and Ireland for the first time from July 2021.

This historic agreement is the result of the good moment that the relationship between both companies is going through and the success achieved in the different markets, and not only consolidates DAZN as the new home of boxing in the United Kingdom and Ireland, but also makes the platform a the destination and benchmark of boxing fans globally.

Through this historic agreement with Matchroom UK, DAZN will offer non-stop Matchroom UK boxing programming on its global service, beginning on July 31 with the return of the exciting evening series. Matchroom Fight Camp for three consecutive weekends. All the details of the programming planned for the summer and autumn months will be revealed shortly, including the expected bouts for national, European and world titles.

Furthermore, as part of a long-term, joint commitment to growing boxing around the world, this pioneering alliance also represents the expansion of existing agreements between DAZN and Matchroom in Spain, Italy and the United States, which will mean the organization of more events in these countries with the best local fighters.

The agreement also ensures that all Matchroom UK events will continue to be available to subscribers to the platform in the U.S. In addition, DAZN and Matchroom will invest significantly in other key markets where there is great passion for boxing, through collaborations, events and content creation to bring the sport closer to fans and discover future stars locally.

At the same time, DAZN and Matchroom continue to invest significantly in the production of original content so that fans around the world can enjoy their favorite sport around the clock. Thus, new episodes of existing titles such as’ The DAZN Boxing Show ‘, ’40 Days’ and’ Making Of ‘will be produced, and other types of formats such as summaries, clips, interviews, behind the scenes and classic fights will continue to be offered. Over the next few years, DAZN and Matchroom will also jointly develop new documentaries, reports and programs to bring the sport and its protagonists closer to all boxing fans.

James Rushton, Co-CEO of DAZN, comments: “We changed the rules of the game. This historic agreement builds on the success and momentum of our long-term partnership with Matchroom around the world and consolidates DAZN as a leader in this era of global sports streaming. Our commitment is to build this new home of boxing in the UK and Ireland together, while continuing to grow the global home of boxing, adapting to current consumer habits and offering fans around the world more live events from first level, more content and stories of global interest 24 hours a day, and more innovation in transmission and content, and all this, only in DAZN ”.

Eddie hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Boxing, adds: “We have signed a historic five-year agreement with sports streaming giant DAZN. This means that our UK events will be broadcast live on DAZN alongside all Matchroom evenings around the world. We want to continue pushing boundaries, and to do so, we needed a partner who shared our vision of boxing and was willing to make the necessary investment to make those dreams come true.

This is also an incredible opportunity for our new production and content area, Matchroom Media, which will now be responsible, in close collaboration with DAZN, for the live production of our evenings. This will allow us to build all our events from start to finish, transferring our own style and narrative to the viewer. As we continue to expand Matchroom around the world, this new agreement will allow us to further establish DAZN as an unrivaled benchmark in boxing globally. Our goal, together with DAZN, is to create the biggest and best live boxing evenings and offer a truly revolutionary and innovative viewing experience. “