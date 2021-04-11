More Mandalorian Characters May Join The Book of Boba Fett Cast

The significant path that Disney Plus has set out for the Star Wars universe continues to bear fruit, because with the confirmation of so many other projects in series format, it is certain that fans will be surrounded by the world created by George Lucas for a long time. The Mandalorian – 91% had an extraordinary response when introducing a completely new character, leaving in the background the cameos that gave so much to talk about.

Din Djarin managed to transcend thanks to the development of the character, his interaction with everything around him, but, above all, because of his relationship with little Grogu. Within his story, the protagonist had the opportunity to meet Boba Fett, a bounty hunter already known within the Star Wars Universe, however, the public saw a little more in the background of his intentions and motivations.

After teaming up when necessary, Pedro Pascal’s character continued on his way, but at the end of the second season it was revealed that Fett still had a lot to tell by inviting the audience to be part of The Book of Boba Fett’s own series. So far not much has been revealed about this series, only that it will star New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison, who had already had a path through Star Wars.

Morrison first joined these ranks in 2002 when he played Jango Fett in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones – 66%, who was the father of Boba Fett. In this new series, the stay of Ming-Na Wen has also been confirmed as Fennec Shand, who has accompanied Boba in recent years, but what has raised doubts is whether some other well-known characters will run into these characters.

The informant Jordan Maison Cinelinx has commented that this is possible, suggesting that Bill Burr is on the main roster for the series. Let’s remember that Burr’s character, Migs Mayfeld, was a hit man who betrayed Mando and then helped him in season two to find Grogu’s whereabouts; but Maison also mentions Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), who for years wore Fett’s armor.

Although the information given in Cinelinx has not been entirely confirmed, the stay of said characters makes sense because Boba is on Tatooine and his new story takes place at the same time as what Din Djarin is experiencing; Plus, Karga could connect him to some jobs, while Mayfeld could be of use to him as a team. It is worth mentioning that it has also been said that Pedro Pascal it could appear in the first few episodes.

The Book of Boba Fett runs under the production of Robert Rodriguez, who was in charge of directing the return of the character in The MandalorianHe will also be accompanied by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. The series is expected to premiere later this year, perhaps when the new season of the Favreau-created series begins filming. The last time Boba Fett was seen was when he assassinated Big Fortuna to take the ancient throne of Jabba the Hutt.