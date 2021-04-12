More Madrid proposes to apply the 4-day working day for workers over 55 years of age in residences

The More Madrid candidate for the regional elections on May 4, Mónica García, has announced that, if she reaches the Government, she would launch a pilot plan in the public and private sectors to reduce the work week to 32 hours, that is, to four days, without pay drop.

García explained, first in a video through his social networks and later in a meeting with the general secretary of UGT Madrid, Luis Miguel López Reillo, that in public procurement they would introduce clauses for favor companies that reduce working hours of its workers.

We propose to walk towards a working day of 32 hours a week in the public and private sphere of the Community of Madrid. We are going to become a world reference in central rights of the 21st century: health, climate, conciliation and time. pic.twitter.com/f0rDVuDGrL – Mónica García (@Monica_Garcia_G) April 12, 2021

More Madrid has put the focus on nursing homes, where “its workers have fought on the front line with precariousness and little recognition.” “We want to improve their working conditions and progressively reduce their working hours to improve their health and the quality of care for the elderly,” stated the candidate.

Thus, Íñigo Errejón pointed out in an interview on Monday morning in Al Rojo Vivo, that they want this measure to be applied already in the residential sector, for those female workers over 55 years of age. They would thus work a 4-day shift with 32 hours in total.

Up to 3,000 beneficiaries in residences

The Más Madrid candidate explained that days ago she met with the Coordinator of the Third Sector, transferring to them the proposal of 32 hours a week, highlighting the 3,000 workers who would benefit and the creation of between 600 and 700 jobs with European funds.

“We want to be pioneers in the world again. We did it with equal marriage, with the euthanasia law and now with the 32-hour workday “, highlighted García, who recalled that on April 3, 102 years were completed since the 8-hour workday was implemented in Spain. hours.

Mónica García has defended that the 32 hours a week “They are the future to go to” because “they combine all the criteria of employability, sustainability and equality”. However, it is clear that the president of the Community and candidate for re-election by the PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, would say “no, like all social advances, because she is unable to imagine a better future.”