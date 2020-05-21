The crisis unleashed by the Covid-19 It is testing the role of corporate boards of directors, as well as their ability to respond to the highly disruptive challenges they are facing. However, the pandemic has also revealed that there are two aspects that councils must rethink for the future.

On the one hand, the need to abandon short-termism, focus on the long term and take into account more stakeholders and not only the shareholders when it comes to decision-making, which implies giving more importance to issues related to The sustainability, the environment and corporate governance. And on the other hand, integrate the purpose and values ​​of their companies into the strategy.

These are some of the conclusions of the tenth edition of the report Boards of Directors of Listed Companies, produced by PwC from interviews with the directors of the main listed Spanish companies. The analysis also reflects the importance that the criteria have been met in the last twelve months ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance criteria) in companies. A relevance shared by many of the directors – especially with regard to talent shortages, human rights, climate change and health– but to which they are not paying enough attention yet.

Source: PwC (Click to enlarge)

Just the 22% of the directors interviewed believe your board is taking the time to ensure that these variables are part of your company’s strategy and 63% say they should pay more attention to it.

Something similar happens with topics such as purpose, values ​​and corporate culture. The boards should have a fundamental role in formulating, materializing and monitoring the purpose and culture of their companies, but 78% of the interviewees admit that they still have a lot of work to do and that these issues are not sufficiently addressed.

The directors are very clear about the role that companies must play in society, judging by their responses. 91% of respondents say that companies should focus more on the long term to the detriment of short-termism, 70% believe they need to take into account a broader group of stakeholders, 64% who should be more involved in matters of relevance to society And finally, 56% believe that they need to give more priority to the needs of the communities in which they operate.

Digital transformation and boards of directors

The report also reveals how the participation of the council has grown in matters related to the digital transformation, after a few years of bewilderment at the speed of change and the disruptive nature of new technologies, and an increasingly strategic approach is appreciated.

In this sense, The main function of the council is to make decisions at the level of investment and spending on new technologies. But, in addition, a particularly relevant concern for cyber attack risks is detected. A matter in which they assure that they are involved, totally or partially, 71% of the directors interviewed.

Source: PwC (Click to enlarge)

Diversity in its broadest sense is still relevant

Furthermore, according to the analysis, a relevant topic for the boards of directors of listed companies is the diversity in its broadest sense. In fact, the diversity of knowledge is important for 88% of the directors and the diversity of mentality is important to 82%. Third, gender and age diversity is also important for 75% and 59% of directors, respectively.

In the case of presence of women on boards of directorsThis is a very present issue on the companies’ agenda and, above all, on that of investors and regulators. In the last four years, The number of women on the boards of the IBEX35 companies has grown by 2% and now accounts for 24% of the total.

Source: PwC (Click to enlarge)

However, this figure is still far from the CNMV’s recommendation of placing it at 30% this year. A figure that, at the end of 2019, only had twelve of the 35 companies that make up the aforementioned stock index. There is even a proposal by the CNMV to raise this recommendation to 40%.

What is the most valued knowledge in the councils?

The knowledge related to the strategy is the most valued by the directors (70%). A trend that is consolidated both in Spain and in the most advanced countries in corporate governance. For the second consecutive year, strategic matters displaced financiers to the second position, which, despite everything, remain highly relevant to the board.

Source: PwC (Click to enlarge)

Furthermore, there is a greater interest in directors with knowledge of auditing and risk management, which grew more than twenty points, up to 58%. An increase that can respond to legislative developments in both non-financial information and to the instability of the markets in recent times.

This knowledge, in any case, is directly linked to the risks that the councils consider most relevant and which are, in this order, strategic, financial, operational, operational, regulatory and compliance, reputational, technological and prosecutors.

The influence of proxy advisors

Proxy advisors and activist investors are being agents of change in corporate governance of companies. 48% of the directors acknowledge that, thanks to their influence, Spanish companies are accelerating their transformation in this area. In this sense, proxy advisors and institutional investors are now perceived in a much more positive way than a few years ago.

The renewal of the boards is an issue that is addressed every year in the report and that continues if it evolves as fast as other variables of corporate governance of companies do. Almost half of the interviewees affirm that his board does not devote enough time to the succession of directors, nor to that of key figures such as the CEO or the president. And a high percentage of those who consider that a maximum age (73%) and a period of permanence (68%) must be maintained to ensure the correct evolution of the councils.

Reduction in the number of directors

Finally, The document shows that in recent years the number of directors of IBEX35 companies has decreased from 466 in 2014, up to the 450 that existed as of June 30 of last year, confirming the tendency to set up ever smaller government bodies and with increasingly prepared profiles. Of these 450, 52% are independent directors, 24% proprietary directors, 16% executive directors and 7% are external directors.

For Ramón Abella, partner in charge of Corporate Governance at PwC, The crisis of Covid-19 It will undoubtedly be a turning point in the world of advice. Digitization, which was already beginning to occupy a relevant role, is going to make a huge leap, qualitative and quantitative, in the management of all the processes that support it ».

Additionally, the PwC director points out, «this crisis caused by the pandemic highlights the importance of managing non-financial risks, where social issues are going to be placed as an absolute priority. I have no doubt that the role and role of the councils and their committees, in a context of economic and social uncertainty such as the one that lies ahead, will be crucial. On your own performance will depend in many cases a faster and more successful exit towards recovery“