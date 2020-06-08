Replicating, in his own style, the campaign that Zack Snyder carried out for the release of his version of ‘Justice League’, an image was published showing the new appearance of Joker in ‘Suicide Squad’ by David Ayer.

The filmmaker has been on all social media for the past few weeks, so fans can see his creative intent for the movie.

It is not a secret that Yesterday wants to make his own version of the film in a new adaptation, similar to the recently announced Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

There have been comments in recent weeks that the studio is considering correcting some of the flaws in the film that DC fans have criticized since its theatrical release.

In fact, the director argues that two particular comic book movies had the greatest effect in the studio, and with the publication of Joker’s new look in ‘Suicide Squad’ by David Ayer, he also unveiled a bit of what he had in mind.

“This trailer nailed the tone and intent of the movie I made. Methodical. Stratified. Complex, beautiful, and sad. After VHL critics shocked the leaders of the time, and the success of ‘Deadpool’, my drama moving was turned into a ‘comedy’, “explained David Ayer.

David Ayer shared a new image of Harley and Joker from his cut of #SuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/QZfU2GO9Pw – Harley Quinn Updates (@HarleyMovieNews) June 7, 2020

In response to criticism of the Harley story arc, the director also pointed out that the politics of the studios is the main factor for some of the decisions that ended up in the cinema.

“Sadly his story arc was gutted. It was his movie in many ways. Look, I tried. I made the Harley comic accurate. Everything is political now. Everything. I just want to entertain. I will do better,” added David Ayer. .

Along with the photograph he also published that “this is personal and perhaps less about a bigger connection. But Joker annihilated Robin and Batman basically broke his teeth and locked him in Arkham Asylum, there he got the” damaged “tattoo as a message to Batman saying “You have hurt me” “.