Barcelonista Oshoala (c), between the athletics Tounkara (i) and Robles, in Liga.Alberto Estévez / EL PAÍS

Women’s football was not men’s and the League was already padlocked with eight days to go. The pandemic crowned a very bumpy course that left a general feeling of dissatisfaction, far from the wave of optimism with which it started in September pushed by the tailwind of the last World Cup. Not even the signing of the coveted collective agreement – the great icon of this expanding universe, a social achievement that transcends its purely sports field – avoided a bittersweet aftertaste, accentuated at the last minute by the health crisis and fear of an uncertain horizon.

The eyes were for many months more aware of the lawsuits from the offices than the ball. For the sour negotiation between the employers and the unions, with a strike through, and for the reply that was opened in this world of the fierce war between Thebes (LaLiga) and Rubiales (Federation). And, when at last the labor text was presented with all the pageantry in the Congress of Deputies, even then calm did not come.

A quarter later, the agreement, the first in a European women’s league, has not yet been published in the BOE and, therefore, is not fully binding, according to the Ministry of Labor. UGT contested an article that the State of Alarm situation has prevented from solving. And also, recently, one of the signatory unions has threatened to bring to justice the section that regulates the training rights of under-23 players.

An acidic litigation sequence has diverted attention from the pitch, and female footballers have often made more headlines for their job demands than for goals. The players continued to conquer notable stadiums (the team in Riazor, with a record of 10,444 spectators; or the Cup final that should have gone to the Rosaleda) and a new tournament (the Super Cup) was created. However, the bureaucratic conflict was gaining space for the ball, there was less television visibility than expected and the overwhelming dominance of Barça (league champion) did not help to retain attention either.

Endless noise in a sector that will now also have to face the economic consequences of Covid-19. “The effects are devastating. This season we will stop receiving around 400,000 euros, almost half of our budget ”, warns Sergio Batista, the president of Granadilla, one of the four Primera clubs considered independent. They are the most vulnerable to a hurricane of these dimensions because they do not belong to an entity with a men’s team. “Next year we will reduce the workforce. We will have 18 players and we will pull the subsidiary, which is in Second Division ”, adds the manager. A measure that other groups will follow, as they confess under anonymity.

“The effects are devastating, we are going to reduce the workforce”, confesses the president of Granadilla, one of the clubs most affected by the pandemic

“We closed a sponsorship with a major company three days before the State of Alarm and it is now frozen,” they acknowledge at Madrid CFF. Without major box offices, this type of club mainly feeds on its own sponsors, the contribution of Iberdrola, public subsidies and television. And this fourth concept has also opened a gap in 12 of the 16 teams in the highest category, those who have an agreement with Mediapro (Barça, Athletic, Tacón and Madrid CFF ceded their rights to the Federation in exchange for a much higher figure, half a million euros annually). The production company will not pay the proportional part to the parties that it has not been able to broadcast due to the pandemic. In global figures, about 600,000 euros.

And, on the other hand, nobody gives certainty about the extra 100,000 euros per campaign that Mediapro agreed to pay to 11 of its clubs and that were decisive for the agreement to be signed. The company led by Jaume Roures does not clarify whether they will be disbursed this course (the amount was linked to the Cup, the outcome of which has been postponed), although the employers are confident that they will. “Hopefully sooner or later they will arrive”, says, almost imploring, the president of Logroño, Iván Antoñanzas, who also accounts for the 70,000 euros he lacks to enter from the sponsors and the annual aid of 110,000 from the Community that should arrive shortly.

The new melon of the television battle

New worries while friction on television and the convention has continued in the cellars. The labor text had not even been sent to the Ministry of Labor when the UGT, which got off the agreement on the last afternoon, contested the section detailing who will be able to renegotiate it, since, having no representation in the locker room, they would be left out. Almost three months later, there is no resolution – everything that has nothing to do with the coronavirus has been parked in the Administration – the agreement could not be published in the BOE and, according to the Government, its content is not yet binding. The employers reply that it is already applicable and that, in any case, the clubs have begun to pay according to the agreed minimum wages (16,000 euros for full-time and 12,000 for part-time).

Work has not been able to resolve the UGT challenge and the agreement has not yet been published in the BOE three months after being signed

Without solving this issue, another fire has arisen, perhaps more important. The agreement allows entities to set a clause for sub-23 players who end the contract. The issue is that it does not set maximums and some clubs are asking for up to 500,000 euros, a very disproportionate figure for what moves women’s football. One of the unions, Footballers ON, who acknowledges its error for having signed the text with this clause, demands that it be modified to mark a cap and that its application be annulled this year (there are 17 players involved). He ensures that they will bring the matter to justice if necessary. The employer does not reject a change, but disagrees with the proposed method. A mess at the gates of the transfer market.

And finally, television, the battlefield where Thebes and Rubiales have taken their war to women. The president of the Federation managed three weeks ago, with the mediation of the Higher Sports Council, to keep the centralized sale of the League’s television rights. If you want to run it now, from next season, you are bound to agree with Mediapro, which has contracts with 12 clubs, or it will all lead to a new clash between these two declared enemies. The division into two audiovisual blocks (Mediapro and Federation) has hampered the visibility of the tournament this year, with decisive matches (Atlético-Barça, for example) without being broadcast. A confusing and unsatisfactory year when everything pointed to happiness in a still young body.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe