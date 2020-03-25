They are validated by the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE), to carry out tests that detect patients with Covid-19.

To the 39 laboratories previously authorized to carry out the Covid-19, 12 more have joined.

This is the Epidemiological Surveillance Support Laboratory of the Western Biomedical Research Center (CIBO), in Guadalajara, Jalisco; the Epidemiological Surveillance Support Laboratory of the Northeast Biomedical Research Center (CIBIN), in Monterrey, N.L .; the Laboratory of Support for Epidemiological Surveillance of the High Specialty Medical Unit in Yucatan (UIMY).

In addition to Olartey Akle, Bacteriólogos, S.A de C.V; Lister Laboratories, (Lister Reference Laboratories, S.A de C.V); Merida Biomedical Laboratories (Biomédicos de Yucatán S.A de C.V); LABIOMOLA, S.A de C.V; Hospital Español de la Ciudad de México y Médica Sur, S.A de C.V.

Likewise, the Center for Research in Health Sciences and Biomedicine (CICSaB), of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí; also the Department of Genetics and Molecular Physiology of the Institute of Biotechnology (IBT) of the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). And the Children’s Hospital of Mexico, Federico Gómez.

Here is the complete list:

