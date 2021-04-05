More Infinity Stones, Reality Break, and Black Widow

Loki will soon complete the triptych of series announced by Marvel for Disney +, after the launch of Scarlet Witch and Vision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The new fiction starring the most irreverent character of the MCU has a new trailer, in which we can see how he escapes from prison.

In the Russo film Avengers: Endgame, Loki disappeared with one of the Gems, and it was hinted that the Captain America (Chris Evans)Later, he set out in his search to try to recover it. This has led to rumors that the noble Steve Rogers could be dropped by the show, but above all it has generated the certainty that Loki will have time travel.

In the new images we can see how Loki has a mission to correct the errors produced by the theft of the Tesseract, which contains the Space Gem. A goal in which you will be led by Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and that could lead to your path crossing that of Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

The rumors about the appearance of Natasha Romanoff would be more than confirmed with the new images. And it is that the premiere of the film Black widow will coincide in time with Loki’s weekly release. An ideal setting for their reunion. Here is the trailer in Spanish:

Loki’s time has come. Don’t miss the new trailer for Loki, a Disney + Original series from Marvel Studios. Available exclusively from June 11 at #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/IItK1p77IK – Disney + Spain (@DisneyPlusES) April 5, 2021

And in original version: