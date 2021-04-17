More infections … new Covid mutations? “There is a risk of ineffectiveness of the vaccine”

The increase in infections caused by fourth wave that has already started in Europe and, above all, and that continues to be registered in some of the emerging markets such as India, Brazil or Turkey, has raised the risk of new Covid-19 mutations. As if the variants that emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil itself were not enough, now the world faces the possibility of new strains that could make vaccines ineffective. Although drug companies insist that their compounds can be adapted quickly, it is an increasingly latent “risk.”

Pharmaceutical companies have said on several occasions that their vaccines are also effective with existing strains, but what if new variants of the coronavirus emerge due to the increase in infections? “The increase in infections in the main emerging markets, especially in India, Brazil and Turkey, increases the risk of new virus mutations that may make vaccines ineffective“says Berenberg.

And “after the huge investment in research and vaccine production capacity, it is most likely that booster vaccines will soon be available to deal with these risks,” the experts at the German firm point out. However, they also highlight that “the demand for new vaccines could force countries to reintroduce stricter restrictions again this fall“, which would be a further blow to the economy. For now, the CEO of Pfizer has already alerted that a third dose of your compound may be necessary after 12 months to strengthen the immunity of those vaccinated, and it remains to be seen what the rest of the pharmaceutical companies say.

The problem is that doubts about the efficacy of vaccines if other mutations of the virus arise have skyrocketed precisely when the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson compounds for the thrombi they have caused in some of the people who have received them. AstraZeneca has been discontinued to those under 60 years of age, while J&J has stopped vaccination in the US and has delayed launch of its vaccine in Europe, waiting to know more details about the problems detected and for the authorities to make a decision.

Due to this, there is talk of a possible slowdown in the rate of immunization of the population just when it began to pick up speed in the Eurozone, which is still far from catching up with the much more advanced US or UK, which could mean another setback now contagions are on the rise again and restrictions are beginning to be lifted. And it is that all the hopes are placed in the vaccination.

A few months ago the World Health Organization (WHO) I already feared the appearance of new mutations of the virus, and that is why asked rich countries to share vaccines to avoid it, but the problem is that the doubts that AstraZeneca and J&J have unleashed have considerably reduced the number of vaccines available, and there are already those who warn that they may not be enough to achieve the objectives set. For example, the European Union wants to achieve herd immunity (achieved when 70% of the population is vaccinated) by the end of summer, a goal that the authorities continue to maintain despite recent setbacks and that experts, such as those at Barclays, believe that it is “realistic”. Especially after Pfizer has announced that will advance 50 million doses.

However, on the other hand, the voices that warn of what the lack of vaccines may mean have multiplied. For example, the Community of Madrid has said that in a few days it could be forced to close the so-called ‘vacunadromes’, that is, the Metropolitan Wanda, Hospital Isabel zendal and the WiZink Center (the old Sports Palace) if no more doses arrive.

SAVE THE SUMMER

The race to immunize the population as soon as possible is not based solely on health issues, but also economic, because one of the main goals is save the summer to achieve the long-awaited recovery. In this sense, Morgan Stanley believes that this objective is perfectly within reach, especially in the EU, which is the one that has suffered the most delays in vaccination so far.

“Despite the delays, we believe that the EU vaccination rate will continue to increase, and coverage by the end of the second quarter of 2021, even in a bearish scenario, will approach 70% of the adult population with a first injection.” say US bank analysts. And they believe that “opens the door to a consumption-driven recovery during the summer, especially in proximity services, such as tourism and leisure, who continue to be the most exposed to the risks of a slow vaccination campaign “.