“data-reactid =” 25 “>” Their relationship is stronger than ever, of that there is no doubt, they have finally been able to reach a situation that satisfies them at all levels, “said an informant in conversation with the media. , in which he has also shared the desire that, on the other hand, the two lovers have in terms of leading a more active lifestyle, taking advantage of the forests and other natural environments of the state of California.

“It is ironic, because one of the things that made Meghan unhappy in the UK was the sense of isolation she experienced and how much she missed her friends. Now she is back in her country, which is what she wanted, But she remains as secluded as before and cannot see her friends for both safety and the presence of paparazzi, “explained another confidant.