More images of Wayne Manor outside the set of The Flash

It has been less than a month since the filming / main photography of the movie “The Flash”, which has a theatrical release set for 2022. At the moment we have not been able to do much but the first images are now arriving from the film’s set in Lincolnshire, United Kingdom.

We are not talking about anything especially juicy. In fact, we are looking at images very similar to those we saw ten days ago. We only see the exteriors of the set of what Everything indicates that it will be the Wayne Mansion, of Michael Keaton’s Bruce, since it is the place that was already used for the 1989 film. At the moment, he does not know if Michael Keaton is participating in this filming, anything would make sense. However, we already say that it is not transcending too much of what is happening on that set.

Little to review of this material, although there are those who are fixing their attention on that man that we see in the images, although It does not seem that we should give it too much importance, At least for the moment.

At the moment, we still do not have an official synopsis of the film, which we know will take inspiration from the arc of the Flashpoint comics, the famous comic book miniseries written by Geoff Johns in which Flash travels through time. Yes, it is clear that it will be an adaptation with licenses, which is why there is more talk of an inspiration than an adaptation of those comics.

In the cast we have Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen (replacing Billy Crudup), Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a younger version of Barry, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne. / Batman, Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne / Batman and the great addition of Sasha Calle as Supergirl. Right now, the movie has a theatrical release set for the November 4, 2022.