The Motorola Edge + would be the brand’s first high-end smartphone in a long period. Among its star features would be 5G connectivity and a 90 Hz screen.

The well-known leaker Evan Blass has published on his Twitter profile a series of images supposedly corresponding to the Motorola Edge +, the expected device with which the now Asian firm would seek to compete again with the best in the sector.

The images published by Evan Blass mostly coincide with the renders published several days ago by the leaker OnLeaks. In both cases it is observed a waterfall display, a perforation in the upper region of the panel – through which the front camera emerges – and a photographic module made up of multiple sensors.

The Motorola Edge +, according to information published by media such as XDA-Developers, would have a 6.67-inch OLED screen and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The most interesting thing, however, is that its refresh rate would rise to 90 Hz, a feature that will be present in the vast majority of premium smartphones announced throughout 2020.

This equipment would also be compatible with the 5G connectivity that many operators have already begun to deploy throughout the world. To make it possible, Motorola would have made use of the Snapdragon 865 SoC, the most advanced from Qualcomm, and the X55 modem, which works in conjunction with the processor and enables this connectivity.

In the photographic field, the Motorola Edge + would have a main 108 megapixel camera, as can be seen at the rear of the equipment. Next to it would be two additional sensors, but characteristics are, at the moment, an unknown quantity.

Regarding autonomy, XDA-Developers indicates that the team would have a battery of more than 5,000 mAh, thus equating to other teams such as the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It would also have a fingerprint reader located under the screen and the latest version of the Android operating system.

Motorola organized a presentation event in the framework of the Mobile World Congress from Barcelona, ​​so it is possible that the presentation of the Motorola Edge + had occurred then. The coronavirus threat (COVID-19), however, forced the cancellation of both the congress and the manufacturer’s press conference, making it likely that the brand’s plans have been altered accordingly.