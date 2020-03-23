More images of Kaito Shinonome and Dracmon

Digimon Survive is the next game in the digital monster franchise and will be released throughout 2020, allowing players to get started in a new game saga that combines elements from visual novels and tactical RPGs. Thus, if a few days ago we learned of the existence of Miu Shinonome thanks to the information published in the V-Jump magazine, he is now his brother, Kaito Shinonome, who is back in the spotlight, since they have shared new imagess of this boy and his partner Drachmon.

Kaito Shinonome and Dracmon star in the latest shared images from Digimon Survive

We already knew of the existence of Kaito Shinome, a boy who lives in the area where the summer camp that the protagonists of Digimon Survive take place, and by accompanying Takuma and the rest of the group in order to dissuade Miu from that he goes to the sanctuary, finally ends up trapped in another world. In addition, we also knew that Dracmon will be his companion, and he is a Digimon who is not afraid of anything and who, although he maintains a certain distance from Kaito, has a good relationship with him, since his human companion always urges him to calm down to don’t lose control.

In this way, Bandai Namco has shared several new images in which we can see this couple, especially in the cinematics included in the game and in the visual novel segments, which are complemented by the parts in which we must guide our Digimon on a tactical battlefield so that they can rise to victory and survive one more day in this cruel new Digital World.

With these new images, the only thing we can do is keep waiting for more information and the final release date of Digimon Survive.

