The Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB) has forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office a file that includes alleged irregularities in the remuneration of high-ranking Caja Madrid officials, which would have been committed between 2007 and 2010. According to this agency, this would have been supposed an economic loss estimated at 14.8 million euros.

These possible irregularities mainly refer to the period between 2007 and 2010. The bulk of this investigated stage was under the presidency of Miguel Blesa, who led the Madrid box between September 1996 and January 2010, when the witness was handed over to Rodrigo Rato.

After reviewing these operations, the FROB commissioned a ‘forensic’ study from independent third parties to analyze possible responsibilities of the entity’s managers and executives.

The Caja Madrid file forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office analyzes four types of concrete actions, in which the collection by senior managers of the entity of “excessive perceptions” could have occurred, indicates the agency reporting to the Ministry of Economy, which specifies that “in some cases” there was also no record of compliance with procedures such as passage through the governing bodies.

26% rise



Specifically, the FROB stresses that in 2008 members of Caja Madrid’s senior management received a “significantly higher” salary increase than was due, which in some cases exceeded 26%. For this increase, a higher salary mass was supposedly taken than the one actually existing at the time. “The overall increase was spread among fewer board members,” the fund says.

Regarding the fixed remuneration of these managers as long as they have been linked to the entity, it indicates that it has meant a possible “undue” perception for these people of just over 2 million as a whole and stresses that these increases served as the basis for the calculation of subsequent compensation.

For its part, the variable salary of the senior management of Caja Madrid shows a possible adjustment for “excess perceptions” of 1.8 million in the face of the excess salary increase in the previous point, the absence of documentation to support the setting of objectives and the degree of compliance with them in the period between 2008 and 2010. “Also in this case there was an effect on the compensation under analysis,” adds the agency.

The reports have also detected supposedly irregular practices in the contributions of the pension plans. The FROB suspects that the part that exceeded the maximum deductible in personal income tax was replaced by an extraordinary bonus for members of senior management.

This gratification was raised to the gross so that once the corresponding withholdings had been made, the tax impact on their recipients would be avoided. This practice has been able to suppose a patrimonial damage of 1.84 million euros.

Bonuses and compensation



Finally, the restructuring fund has detected possible irregularities in the termination of several senior management contracts, as well as in the payments that were made in concepts such as a non-recurrence agreement, bonus or compensation, especially between 2009 and 2010. These practices could mean an economic loss for Caja Madrid of 9.1 million euros.

The FROB has claimed that as the body in charge of managing the restructuring processes of credit institutions, it must ensure compensation for the damage caused “by operations not in accordance with the law.”

To date, the body led by Antonio Carrascosa has contracted a total of 90 ‘forensic’ analyzes that have produced 27 detected operations in various entities and sent to the Prosecutor’s Office, within the framework of the protocol of action prior to the exercise of legal actions.

“The FROB complies with the obligation to provide maximum transparency throughout the process, given the effort made by Spanish society to clean up and recapitalize the affected entities,” explains the fund.

Finally, the agency plans to continue referring to the Prosecutor’s Office cases in which there are indications of “violation of the rules” as the remaining ‘forensic’ analyzes are completed.



